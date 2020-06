Nikola Milutinov has become CSKA player

Center Nikola Milutinov (25 years old, 213 cm) signed 3-year contract with our club.

He played for @olympiacosbc last 5 seasons. Nikola’s collection features the titles in Serbian, Adriatic and Greek leagues.#CSKAbasket pic.twitter.com/nGIuTs6N7F

— CSKA Moscow (@cskabasket) June 2, 2020