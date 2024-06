🗣 "It's difficult to get to 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟔, it's difficult to get to 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫-𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬, and it's difficult to get to the #BasketballCL 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫. But now, there's no difficulty. 𝙒𝙚 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙜𝙤 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮 𝙗𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙚𝙩𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡." - Coach Spanoulis pic.twitter.com/QcNTbXcpNo