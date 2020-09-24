Το NBA αντιδρά οργισμένα στην απόφαση για την δολοφονία της Μπριόνα Τέιλορ (pics)

Εκτός ελέγχου δείχνει να είναι η κατάσταση στο Λούισβιλ του Κεντάκι μετά την αθώωση των τριών αστυνομικών που κατηγορούνταν για τον θάνατο της Μπριόνα Τέιλορ. Ο λόγος δεν είναι άλλος από την αθώωση των τριών αστυνομικών που ήταν κατηγορούμενοι για τον θάνατο της Μπριόνα Τέιλορ.

Με το που έγινε γνωστή η απόφαση χιλιάδες κόσμου βγήκε στους δρόμους και οι αντιδράσεις είναι τεράστιες. Μέσα σε αυτές φυσικά και είναι και εκείνες των ανθρώπων του ΝΒΑ, που από την πρώτη ημέρα που έχουν μπει στην «φούσκα» παλεύουν να περάσουν τα δικά τους μηνύματα. Η δολοφονία της Μπριόνα πάντα ήταν στο επίκεντρο και πλέον η απογοήτευση όλων είναι τεράστια.

Πρώτος απ' όλους ο ΛεΜπρον Τζέιμς που έσπευσε να μιλήσει και να δώσει την οργισμένη απάντηση του για όσα συμβαίνουν και από κοντά όλοι οι παίκτες, που εξέφρασαν την απογοήτευση τους.

I’ve been lost for words today! I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted! I send — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

I don’t have many words right now.... but all I can say is I’m praying for the city of Louisville right now!!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 23, 2020

I lived in the VILLE for three years of my life and it became another home to me, but wow what’s happen? These are the charges you actually come up with? Nothing to say but WOW SPEECHLESS! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) September 23, 2020

Danny Green says the Lakers, and himself, were disappointed with the decisions in the Breonna Taylor case pic.twitter.com/JilxYLhBu4 — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) September 23, 2020

Malone’s reaction to today’s grand jury announcement in Louisville. https://t.co/4ofbD0y5j3 pic.twitter.com/lJEqCuTM1n — Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) September 23, 2020

Justice > money !! — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) September 23, 2020

The cops that murdered Breonna Taylor knew this is how it would play out from the moment it happened. They were never worried about justice being served. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 23, 2020

The fact that I am not surprised scares me! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) September 23, 2020

Slap on the wrist for MURDER, but 10 yrs for tearing down a punk ass statue! — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) September 23, 2020