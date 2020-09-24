ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE
Το NBA αντιδρά οργισμένα στην απόφαση για την δολοφονία της Μπριόνα Τέιλορ (pics)

Το NBA αντιδρά οργισμένα στην απόφαση για την δολοφονία της Μπριόνα Τέιλορ (pics)

Το NBA αντιδρά οργισμένα στην απόφαση για την δολοφονία της Μπριόνα Τέιλορ (pics)

Χάος επιρκατεί στο Λούισβιλ μετά την αθώωση των αστυνομικών για το θάνατο της Μπριόνα Τέιλορ και οι παίκτες του ΝΒΑ έδειξαν με την σειρά τους την αντίδραση τους. 

Εκτός ελέγχου δείχνει να είναι η κατάσταση στο Λούισβιλ του Κεντάκι μετά την αθώωση των τριών αστυνομικών που κατηγορούνταν για τον θάνατο της Μπριόνα Τέιλορ. Ο λόγος δεν είναι άλλος από την αθώωση των τριών αστυνομικών που ήταν κατηγορούμενοι για τον θάνατο της Μπριόνα Τέιλορ.

Με το που έγινε γνωστή η απόφαση χιλιάδες κόσμου βγήκε στους δρόμους και οι αντιδράσεις είναι τεράστιες. Μέσα σε αυτές φυσικά και είναι και εκείνες των ανθρώπων του ΝΒΑ, που από την πρώτη ημέρα που έχουν μπει στην «φούσκα» παλεύουν να περάσουν τα δικά τους μηνύματα. Η δολοφονία της Μπριόνα πάντα ήταν στο επίκεντρο και πλέον η απογοήτευση όλων είναι τεράστια. 

Πρώτος απ' όλους ο ΛεΜπρον Τζέιμς που έσπευσε να μιλήσει και να δώσει την οργισμένη απάντηση του για όσα συμβαίνουν και από κοντά όλοι οι παίκτες, που εξέφρασαν την απογοήτευση τους.

Jimmy Butler speaks out. 

Δημοσιεύτηκε από theScore στις Τετάρτη, 23 Σεπτεμβρίου 2020

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα