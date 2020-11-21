  • gazzetta.gr
Μάικ Τζέιμς: Αναδείχθηκε MVP της «διαβολοβδομάδας» (pic & vid)

Ο Μάικ Τζέιμς ήταν εντυπωσιακός κόντρα σε Μπάγερν και Ζαλγκίρις και αναδείχθηκε MVP της... διαβολοβδομάδας.

Κέφια είχε ο Μάικ Τζέιμς στη... διαβολοβδομάδα.

Ο γκαρντ της ΤΣΣΚΑ είχε 27 πόντους με 32 ranking κόντρα στη Ζαλγκίρις, ενώ μέτρησε 25 πόντους με 22 ranking κόντρα στη Μπάγερν.

Αυτές οι επιδόσεις του επέτρεψαν να αναδειχθεί MVP της... διαβολοβδομάδας.

