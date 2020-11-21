Μάικ Τζέιμς: Αναδείχθηκε MVP της «διαβολοβδομάδας» (pic & vid)

Κέφια είχε ο Μάικ Τζέιμς στη... διαβολοβδομάδα.

Ο γκαρντ της ΤΣΣΚΑ είχε 27 πόντους με 32 ranking κόντρα στη Ζαλγκίρις, ενώ μέτρησε 25 πόντους με 22 ranking κόντρα στη Μπάγερν.

Αυτές οι επιδόσεις του επέτρεψαν να αναδειχθεί MVP της... διαβολοβδομάδας.

.@TheNatural_05 has been awarded the MVP of the Week award after his brilliant showing against Zalgiris Kaunas in Round 9!

The @cskabasket stepped UP in the double week, his performance in Kaunas was an indicator that he is back to his best pic.twitter.com/xD84w6EoH4

— Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) November 21, 2020