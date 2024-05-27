Η επιστροφή για τον Ναδάλ στο Roland Garros
Δεύτερη ημέρα στo Roland Garros και το γεγονός δεν είναι άλλο από την επιστροφή του Ράφαελ Ναδάλ.
O 38χρονος Ισπανός των 22 Grand Slam τίτλων, πάτησε ξανά στο κεντρικό γήπεδο το «Philippe Chatrier», 722 ημέρες μετά την τελευταία παρουσία και τη νίκη επί του Κάσπερ Ρουντ με 3-0 στον τελικό του 2022, για τον 14ο τίτλο του στο Roland Garros.
Listen to the sound of the crowd as Rafa Nadal walked on court at Roland Garros for the first time in 722 days.
One of the greatest hero’s in all of sports who did the impossible over and over again at this event.
All the feels. 🥹
Ο Ναδάλ αντιμετωπίζει τον Αλεξάντερ Ζβέρεφ για τον 1ο γύρο και το Philippe Chatrier γέμισε για τον μεγάλο αγών. Η τελευταία τους συνάντηση εκεί ήταν στον προ διετίας ημιτελικό, που σημαδεύτηκε με τον σοβαρό τραυματισμό του Γερμανού στον αστράγαλο.
Rafa Nadal steps on court to play his first match at Roland Garros since he won it in 2022
It’s been 722 days
A lot has changed. But at the same time, nothing has
Still his court, his kingdom, his house
And he still has every chance to win
Και όσα χρόνια και αν περάσουν οι συνήθειες παραμένουν οι ίδιες. Η προθέρμανση πριν από την είσοδο στο κορτ, το σπριν σε αυτό.
Rafa Nadal does his signature jump and sprint back to the baseline at Roland Garros.

Seen this sight so many times over the years… but it never, ever gets old.
Seen this sight so many times over the years… but it never, ever gets old.
Hang it in the louvre. 🥹
