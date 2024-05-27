Η επιστροφή για τον Ναδάλ στο Roland Garros

Ο Ράφαελ Ναδάλ έπειτα από 722 ημέρες πάτησε στο «Philippe Chatrier» για τον μεγάλο αγώνα με τον Αλεξάντερ Ζβέρεφ για τον 1ο γύρο του Roland Garros.

Δεύτερη ημέρα στo Roland Garros και το γεγονός δεν είναι άλλο από την επιστροφή του Ράφαελ Ναδάλ.

O 38χρονος Ισπανός των 22 Grand Slam τίτλων, πάτησε ξανά στο κεντρικό γήπεδο το «Philippe Chatrier», 722 ημέρες μετά την τελευταία παρουσία και τη νίκη επί του Κάσπερ Ρουντ με 3-0 στον τελικό του 2022, για τον 14ο τίτλο του στο Roland Garros.

Ο Ναδάλ αντιμετωπίζει τον Αλεξάντερ Ζβέρεφ για τον 1ο γύρο και το Philippe Chatrier γέμισε για τον μεγάλο αγών. Η τελευταία τους συνάντηση εκεί ήταν στον προ διετίας ημιτελικό, που σημαδεύτηκε με τον σοβαρό τραυματισμό του Γερμανού στον αστράγαλο.

Και όσα χρόνια και αν περάσουν οι συνήθειες παραμένουν οι ίδιες. Η προθέρμανση πριν από την είσοδο στο κορτ, το σπριν σε αυτό.

 

