Μίλερ: Ο ρέκορντμαν των τίτλων (pic & vids)

Thomas Muller has become the most decorated player in German history with his 27 trophies surpassing Bastian Schweinsteiger (26)

9 x Bundesliga

6 x DFB Pokal

6 x German Super Cup

2 x Champions League

2 x UEFA Super Cup

1 x World Cup

1 x Club World Cup pic.twitter.com/dhfjnoYxkM

