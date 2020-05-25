Χάρηκαν οι παίκτες με την ακύρωση της σεζόν (pics)

Οι παίκτες είχαν εκφράσει την επιθυμία τους να μην συνεχιστεί η σεζόν κάτι το οποίο αποφάσισε και επίσημα η διοργανώτρια Αρχή.

Αρκετοί από τους πρωταγωνιστές μέσω των λογαριασμών που διατηρούν στο twitter δέχτηκαν με ικανοποίηση την απόφαση των μετόχων της Euroleague.

#EUROLEAGUEUNITED

We will be back stronger than ever next season! pic.twitter.com/XL70XEFfR4 — Kyle Hines (@SirHines) May 25, 2020

Said that two months ago... great decision... domestic leagues should do the same https://t.co/8XB1nREIQw — malcolm delaney (@foe23) May 25, 2020

My 1st Euroleague Season didn't end the way we wanted it to but I had lots of fun playing in the best competition in Europe. — Jordan Loyd (@mrjloyd) May 25, 2020

This next @EuroLeague season is gonna be crazy.. — Jock Landale (@JockLandale) May 25, 2020

All I know is 2020-2021 Euroleague season will be — Billy Baron (@Billy_Baron) May 25, 2020

Never want a season to be cancelled but this was ultimately the best decision Next season will be here before we can blink — James Nunnally (@allornunn21) May 25, 2020