Χάρηκαν οι παίκτες με την ακύρωση της σεζόν (pics)

Θετική ήταν η αντίδραση των παικτών για την απόφαση της Euroleague να ακυρώσει τη σεζόν.

Οι παίκτες είχαν εκφράσει την επιθυμία τους να μην συνεχιστεί η σεζόν κάτι το οποίο αποφάσισε και επίσημα η διοργανώτρια Αρχή.

Αρκετοί από τους πρωταγωνιστές μέσω των λογαριασμών που διατηρούν στο twitter δέχτηκαν με ικανοποίηση την απόφαση των μετόχων της Euroleague.

