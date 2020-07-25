+slo-gun

Χάννα: Αυτός είναι ο πρώτος τυφώνας στον Ατλαντικό για το 2020 (pics & vids)

Η Χάννα απειλεί να φέρει δυνατή βροχή, καταιγίδες και πιθανούς ανεμοστρόβιλους

Ο πρώτος τυφώνας στον Ατλαντικό για το 2020 είναι γεγονός -και λέγεται Χάννα.

Όσοι αναρωτιόσασταν πώς γίνεται αυτή την υπέροχη χρονιά να μην έχουμε δει ακόμη τυφώνα, ιδού...

Το Εθνικό Κέντρο Τυφώνων στις ΗΠΑ όρισε ότι ο τυφώνας Χάννα είναι ο πρώτος τυφώνας για το 2020 στον Ατλαντικό! 

Σύμφωνα με όσα μεταδίδουν τα αμερικανικά Μέσα, έχει μέγιστη ταχύτητα ανέμου τα 120 χλμ/ώρα και ριπές έως και 136 χλμ/ώρα. Κινείται, δε, προς τα δυτικά και αναμένεται να μετακινηθεί στην ακτή του Τέξας αργότερα σήμερα, Σάββατο 25 Ιουλίου. 

Το επίκεντρο του τυφώνα ορίστηκε περίπου στα 160 χιλιόμετρα ανατολικά-νοτιοανατολικά του Κόρπους Κρίστι, στο Τέξας, και πλέον κινείται δυτικά με 15 χλμ/ώρα. 

«Ο συνδυασμός επικίνδυνων καταιγίδων και παλίρροιας θα προκαλέσει πλημμύρα στις συνήθως ξηρές περιοχές κοντά στην ακτή από τα νερά που μετακινούνται εσωτερικά», δήλωσε ο μετεωρολογικός οργανισμός με έδρα το Μαϊάμι.

