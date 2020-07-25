Χάννα: Αυτός είναι ο πρώτος τυφώνας στον Ατλαντικό για το 2020 (pics & vids)

Όσοι αναρωτιόσασταν πώς γίνεται αυτή την υπέροχη χρονιά να μην έχουμε δει ακόμη τυφώνα, ιδού...

Το Εθνικό Κέντρο Τυφώνων στις ΗΠΑ όρισε ότι ο τυφώνας Χάννα είναι ο πρώτος τυφώνας για το 2020 στον Ατλαντικό!

Σύμφωνα με όσα μεταδίδουν τα αμερικανικά Μέσα, έχει μέγιστη ταχύτητα ανέμου τα 120 χλμ/ώρα και ριπές έως και 136 χλμ/ώρα. Κινείται, δε, προς τα δυτικά και αναμένεται να μετακινηθεί στην ακτή του Τέξας αργότερα σήμερα, Σάββατο 25 Ιουλίου.

Το επίκεντρο του τυφώνα ορίστηκε περίπου στα 160 χιλιόμετρα ανατολικά-νοτιοανατολικά του Κόρπους Κρίστι, στο Τέξας, και πλέον κινείται δυτικά με 15 χλμ/ώρα.

«Ο συνδυασμός επικίνδυνων καταιγίδων και παλίρροιας θα προκαλέσει πλημμύρα στις συνήθως ξηρές περιοχές κοντά στην ακτή από τα νερά που μετακινούνται εσωτερικά», δήλωσε ο μετεωρολογικός οργανισμός με έδρα το Μαϊάμι.

Padre Island, Texas a few minutes ago as Hurricane Hanna approaches. #txwx #HurricaneHanna pic.twitter.com/Ks7aA2aAJI — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) July 25, 2020

Tropical Storm Hanna was upgraded to a hurricane Saturday, moving toward the Texas coast and threatening to bring heavy rain, storm surge and possible tornadoes https://t.co/8nPkmP2VOk — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 25, 2020

Saturday morning radar view of what is now Hurricane Hanna pic.twitter.com/G19T9LO42o — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) July 25, 2020

Hanna strengthens to a Category 1 hurricane, becoming the first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic. It's expected to make landfall in southern Texas later in the day. https://t.co/E0hQysNPRQ — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 25, 2020

Tropical Storm Hanna upgrades to a hurricane, bringing heavy rain to Houston https://t.co/tJnIiAz8i5 — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) July 25, 2020

Corpus Christi, already a hotspot for coronavirus cases, now faces the dangers of Hurricane Hanna. The National Weather Service has issued a warning of “life-threatening storm surge” for the areas that include Corpus Christi, Rockport and Port Lavacahttps://t.co/wWVTNkCQoy — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) July 25, 2020

Hurricane Hanna nearing lower Texas coast. Sustained winds at 10 am Saturday were 80 mph. Strong rain bands are moving onshore. The forecast has Hanna turning southwest into Mexico. In our area, just isolated, afternoon thundershowers possible Saturday and Sunday. pic.twitter.com/IbuSqZzTCW — KTXS News (@KTXS_News) July 25, 2020

Looks like Hanna is about to throw a tantrumhttps://t.co/OShCVJzlq0 — RT (@RT_com) July 25, 2020

#Hanna has intensified from 45 mph to 80 mph max winds in the past 24 hours - making it the first rapidly intensifying named storm of the 2020 Atlantic #hurricane season. Rapid intensification is typically defined to be >=35 mph intensification in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/jFnoXdTLFY — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 25, 2020

HURRICANE HANNA early storm surge already battering Whitecap Beach just southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas as captured by Dominator Drone! This is just ahead of inner core arrival. Conditions to deteriorate rapidly now. Track this hurricane on the @RadarOmega_WX app! #Hanna pic.twitter.com/DiZTLtvUhZ — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 25, 2020