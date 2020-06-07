Η γέφυρα του Σαν Φρανσίσκο «τραγουδάει» τώρα με τον αέρα και έχει σπάσει τα νεύρα στους γείτονες (vids)

Να δούμε τι άλλο θα ακούσουμε το 2020.

Τώρα, ξαφνικά, η κρεμαστή γέφυρα Golden Gate του Σαν Φρανσίσκο άρχισε να... τραγουδάει!

Μετά από μια πρόσφατη ανακαίνιση στα σύρματά της, κάθε φορά, πλέον, που έχει πολύ αέρα, η γέφυρα βγάζει έναν συνεχόμενο αλλόκοτο ήχο, ο οποίος αφενός μπορεί να κρατήσει για ώρα (όση ώρα έχει αέρα βασικά) και αφετέρου τον ακούν κάτοικοι ακόμη και χιλιόμετρα μακριά!

Υπάρχουν και ορισμένοι, φυσικά, που λένε ότι πρόκειται για εξωγήινους. Αλίμονο.

Σοβαρά τώρα. Δεν έχουμε ακούσει κάτι πιο ενοχλητικό από αυτό το πράγμα:

THANK YOU!!!! Here’s the sound from Land’s End pic.twitter.com/JjEWy6zrlX — chilibrianno (@chilibrianno) June 6, 2020

Anthony J.:

“Engineers designed new sides for the sidewalk to help with wind resistance but didn’t take into account the EXTREME sound it creates when wind passes through it. The bridge sings crazy songs now it’s so trippy. It hurts the ears and unbearable it’s that loud.” pic.twitter.com/GWdVia1GNS — Mark Krueger (@markkrueg) June 6, 2020