Η γέφυρα του Σαν Φρανσίσκο «τραγουδάει» τώρα με τον αέρα και έχει σπάσει τα νεύρα στους γείτονες (vids)

​Η περίφημη κρεμαστή γέφυρα Golden Gate του Σαν Φρανσίσκο άρχισε να «τραγουδάει» μετά από μια πρόσφατη ανακαίνιση στα σύρματά της και οι κάτοικοι ακόμη και χιλιόμετρα μακριά... δεν μπορούν να κλείσουν μάτι!

Να δούμε τι άλλο θα ακούσουμε το 2020.

Τώρα, ξαφνικά, η κρεμαστή γέφυρα Golden Gate του Σαν Φρανσίσκο άρχισε να... τραγουδάει!

Μετά από μια πρόσφατη ανακαίνιση στα σύρματά της, κάθε φορά, πλέον, που έχει πολύ αέρα, η γέφυρα βγάζει έναν συνεχόμενο αλλόκοτο ήχο, ο οποίος αφενός μπορεί να κρατήσει για ώρα (όση ώρα έχει αέρα βασικά) και αφετέρου τον ακούν κάτοικοι ακόμη και χιλιόμετρα μακριά!

Υπάρχουν και ορισμένοι, φυσικά, που λένε ότι πρόκειται για εξωγήινους. Αλίμονο.

Σοβαρά τώρα. Δεν έχουμε ακούσει κάτι πιο ενοχλητικό από αυτό το πράγμα:

