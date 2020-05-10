«Πού είναι οι μάσκες, πού είναι οι γυναίκες»: Οργή στο Twitter με φωτογραφία του Τραμπ (pics)

Έντονες αντιδράσεις έχει προκαλέσει στο αμερικανικό Twitter -και όχι μόνο- μια φωτογραφία που ανέβασε το Σάββατο (9/5) ο Λευκός Οίκος στον λογαριασμό του και δείχνει τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ να συζητάει στο ίδιο τραπέζι με ανώτερους αξιωματικούς του στρατού των ΗΠΑ και μέλη της ομάδας εθνικής ασφάλειας. Στο ίδιο τραπέζι, δε, κάθονται ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών Μάικ Πομπέο και ο υπουργός Άμυνας Μαρκ Έσπερ.

Όπως αναφέρει, ωστόσο, χαρακτηριστικά ο Independent, υπάρχουν τόσα «λάθη» στη φωτογραφία, που ο κόσμος δεν ξέρει από πού να αρχίσει... το κράξιμο!

Μπορείτε να τα διαπιστώσετε και μόνοι σας.

Καταρχήν, η εν λόγω φωτογραφία έχει τραβηχτεί μόλις μία μέρα αφότου επιβεβαιώθηκε πως έχουν βρεθεί θετικοί στον κορονοϊό ένας θαλαμηπόλος του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, η βοηθός της Ιβάνκα Τραμπ, ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του αντιπροέδρου Μάικ Πενς, καθώς και 11 πράκτορες των Μυστικών Υπηρεσιών!

Στο τραπέζι, ωστόσο, όπου κάθονται 14 άτομα, ουδείς φοράει μάσκα και ουδείς τηρείς αποστάσεις. Αντίθετα, είναι ο ένας «κολλητά» με τον άλλον!

Οι πιο παρατηρητικοί, ωστόσο, είδαν και άλλα «λάθη», όπως, για παράδειγμα, το γεγονός ότι δεν υπάρχει κανένας μαύρος και καμία γυναίκα. Μόνο άντρες και όλοι τους λευκοί.

Στα παραπάνω, σημειώστε και μία εύλογη απορία: Τι ακριβώς συζητάει μέσα στην πανδημία του κορονοϊού με τον στρατό ο Τραμπ και κυρίως, τον χάρτη τι τον θέλουν;

President @realDonaldTrump met with Secretary @EsperDoD, @SecPompeo, senior military leadership, and national security team members in the Cabinet Room today. pic.twitter.com/C4Yr2CMeLR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 9, 2020

I don't get it. If aides of these people are testing positive why gather in a closed room without masks? https://t.co/JYkPAHnoEp — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) May 10, 2020

WHERE ARE THE MASKS https://t.co/JMHyXgpP9P — Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) May 10, 2020

must be nice to get tested every single day and not take any precautions whatsoever https://t.co/u4MPjMEA8f — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) May 10, 2020

A room full of spreaders https://t.co/CjhYF1qC82 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) May 10, 2020

All 14 people in this photo are white men https://t.co/6O7nRcPeQh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 10, 2020

Where are the women? Where are the blacks or Latinos. Is it any wonder we're in the mess we're in. https://t.co/O4PT5QTqA3 — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 10, 2020

I guess the Diversity Subcommittee has already adjourned to a separate breakout room https://t.co/bpHNoFAdxZ — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) May 10, 2020

All White Men with No Masks. https://t.co/vbk4MUFPR7 — Joseph Richard Préville (@joseph_preville) May 10, 2020

Trump's definition of a diversified meeting is himself, old white military men and sycophant white men. That's Trump's idea of a team of rivals. So Lincoln like. Military strategy the likes of which the world has never seen before.#HonestAbe #LiarTrump #TrumpsLikesOfWhichSayings https://t.co/g5FR5lFja0 pic.twitter.com/APusbT3nX2 — Doc (@docjnsuss) May 10, 2020

The good news: women and people of color are not exposed to these carriers. https://t.co/gjCJfN0Fqn — Steve Saideman (@smsaideman) May 10, 2020

This photo could have been taken in 1955. https://t.co/uUWRj1Guz3 — Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) May 10, 2020

No masks, no social distancing. And also no women or people of color? https://t.co/cWZHDLJoRU — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) May 10, 2020

Foodlines, record unemployment, trenches for the dead in NYC parks, small businesses failing by the minute, and, oh yeah, health care crisis .. and a bunch of white men are twiddling their medals and discussing their weapons. Epic fail. Thanks for sharing @WhiteHouse https://t.co/qRqZJ6zj1X — Nina Burleigh (@ninaburleigh) May 10, 2020