«Πού είναι οι μάσκες, πού είναι οι γυναίκες»: Οργή στο Twitter με φωτογραφία του Τραμπ (pics)

Υπάρχουν τόσα «λάθη» στη φωτογραφία που ανέβασε στο Twitter ο Λευκός Οίκος, που ο κόσμος δεν ξέρει από πού να αρχίσει...

Έντονες αντιδράσεις έχει προκαλέσει στο αμερικανικό Twitter -και όχι μόνο- μια φωτογραφία που ανέβασε το Σάββατο (9/5) ο Λευκός Οίκος στον λογαριασμό του και δείχνει τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ να συζητάει στο ίδιο τραπέζι με ανώτερους αξιωματικούς του στρατού των ΗΠΑ και μέλη της ομάδας εθνικής ασφάλειας. Στο ίδιο τραπέζι, δε, κάθονται ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών Μάικ Πομπέο και ο υπουργός Άμυνας Μαρκ Έσπερ.

Όπως αναφέρει, ωστόσο, χαρακτηριστικά ο Independent, υπάρχουν τόσα «λάθη» στη φωτογραφία, που ο κόσμος δεν ξέρει από πού να αρχίσει... το κράξιμο!

Μπορείτε να τα διαπιστώσετε και μόνοι σας.

Καταρχήν, η εν λόγω φωτογραφία έχει τραβηχτεί μόλις μία μέρα αφότου επιβεβαιώθηκε πως έχουν βρεθεί θετικοί στον κορονοϊό ένας θαλαμηπόλος του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, η βοηθός της Ιβάνκα Τραμπ, ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του αντιπροέδρου Μάικ Πενς, καθώς και 11 πράκτορες των Μυστικών Υπηρεσιών!

Στο τραπέζι, ωστόσο, όπου κάθονται 14 άτομα, ουδείς φοράει μάσκα και ουδείς τηρείς αποστάσεις. Αντίθετα, είναι ο ένας «κολλητά» με τον άλλον!

Οι πιο παρατηρητικοί, ωστόσο, είδαν και άλλα «λάθη», όπως, για παράδειγμα, το γεγονός ότι δεν υπάρχει κανένας μαύρος και καμία γυναίκα. Μόνο άντρες και όλοι τους λευκοί. 

Στα παραπάνω, σημειώστε και μία εύλογη απορία: Τι ακριβώς συζητάει μέσα στην πανδημία του κορονοϊού με τον στρατό ο Τραμπ και κυρίως, τον χάρτη τι τον θέλουν;

