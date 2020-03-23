+slo-gun

ΑρχικήPlusPlus: Διεθνή

Κορονοϊός: Απίστευτες εικόνες στο μετρό του Λονδίνου, ο ένας πάνω στον άλλον! (pics & vid)

Κορονοϊός: Απίστευτες εικόνες στο μετρό του Λονδίνου, ο ένας πάνω στον άλλον! (pics & vid)

Κορονοϊός: Απίστευτες εικόνες στο μετρό του Λονδίνου, ο ένας πάνω στον άλλον! (pics & vid)

Τα 5.683 κρούσματα στο Λονδίνο φαίνεται πως δεν... πτοούν τους πολίτες του, που γέμισαν και με το παραπάνω τα βαγόνια του μετρό.

Απίστευτες εικόνες κάνουν τον γύρο του διαδικτύου από το μετρό του Λονδίνου και δείχνουν πως είναι σαν να μην συμβαίνει... τίποτα.

Παρά τα 5.683 κρούσματα που έχουν καταγραφεί, οι πολίτες γέμισαν το μετρό το πρωί της Δευτέρας (23/03) και στριμώχθηκαν ο ένας πάνω στον άλλον.

ΤΙ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΣΗΜΑΝΤΙΚΟ ΝΑ ΓΝΩΡΙΖΟΥΜΕ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΟΝΟΪΟ

Βασικές γνώσεις για την αντιμετώπιση του Κορονοϊού

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα
Τα ασθενοφόρα στην Κοζάνη ευχαρίστησαν με σειρήνες τους πολίτες (vid)
Plus: Κοινωνία
23/03/20 12:30

Τα ασθενοφόρα στην Κοζάνη ευχαρίστησαν με σειρήνες τους πολίτες (vid)

Τα ασθενοφόρα του ΕΚΑΒ «αναστάτωσαν» για καλό σκοπό την πόλη.
0 Σχόλια
Στην απομόνωση ο Γκάρι Λίνεκερ μετά από συμπτώματα κορονοϊού του γιου του (pics)
Premier League
23/03/20 12:19

Στην απομόνωση ο Γκάρι Λίνεκερ μετά από συμπτώματα κορονοϊού του γιου του (pics)

Τα θύματα στην Αγγλία λόγω κορονοϊού αυξάνονται. Η χώρα έχει μέχρι στιγμής 281 νεκρούς από τον Covid-19 και συνολικά τα επιβεβαιωμ...
0 Σχόλια
Κορονοϊός: Τέλος οι πτήσεις από Βρετανία και Τουρκία
Plus: Κοινωνία
23/03/20 12:12

Κορονοϊός: Τέλος οι πτήσεις από Βρετανία και Τουρκία

Σύμφωνα με την Κοινή Υπουργική Απόφαση, από τα μεσάνυχτα μπαίνει τέλος σε όλες τις επιβατικές πτήσεις από τη Βρετανία και την Τορυ...
0 Σχόλια
Συνελήφθη τύπος που έκανε live στο Facebook από εμπορικό λέγοντας πως έχει κορονοϊό (vids)
Plus: Διεθνή
23/03/20 12:05

Συνελήφθη τύπος που έκανε live στο Facebook από εμπορικό λέγοντας πως έχει κορονοϊό (vids)

Ένας τύπος πήγε σε εμπορικό και έκανε ένα live στο Facebook, λέγοντας στα ψέματα πως έχει κορονοϊό, με αποτέλε...
0 Σχόλια
Στις 250 έως σήμερα οι συλλήψεις σε όλη την Ελλάδα λόγω κορονοϊού
Plus: Κοινωνία
23/03/20 12:02

Στις 250 έως σήμερα οι συλλήψεις σε όλη την Ελλάδα λόγω κορονοϊού

Σε 250 ανέρχονται έως σήμερα οι συλλήψεις σε όλη την Ελλάδα, για παραβίαση των μέτρων αποφυγής και περιορισμού της διάδοσης του κο...
0 Σχόλια
Παστόρε για Serie A: «Ίσως ξαναπαίξουμε τη νέα σεζόν»!
Serie A & Roma
23/03/20 11:51

Παστόρε για Serie A: «Ίσως ξαναπαίξουμε τη νέα σεζόν»!

Ο Χαβιέρ Παστόρε γνωρίζοντας τις ανάγκες των ποδοσφαιριστών και πόση δουλειά απαιτείται για να επανέλθουν σε κατάσταση ώστε ν...
0 Σχόλια

Best of internet