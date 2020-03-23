Κορονοϊός: Απίστευτες εικόνες στο μετρό του Λονδίνου, ο ένας πάνω στον άλλον! (pics & vid)

Απίστευτες εικόνες κάνουν τον γύρο του διαδικτύου από το μετρό του Λονδίνου και δείχνουν πως είναι σαν να μην συμβαίνει... τίποτα.
Παρά τα 5.683 κρούσματα που έχουν καταγραφεί, οι πολίτες γέμισαν το μετρό το πρωί της Δευτέρας (23/03) και στριμώχθηκαν ο ένας πάνω στον άλλον.
London’s central line at 0700 THIS MORNING via @sgfmann
Business as usual?
This is everyone’s failure, governments, TfL and every numpty who doesn’t need to be on that train
WHY ARE PEOPLE NOT LISTENING? pic.twitter.com/DWcSl5t7dZ
— Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenEuronews) March 23, 2020
Dear @BorisJohnson @SadiqKhan - plenty of non critical workers on my tube - as a teacher on my way to work this is terrifying - people aren’t getting the message #tfl #london #ukcoronavirus @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/DBoAHniFQq
— Peter Fellows (@mrpeterfellows) March 23, 2020
Yesterday London closed 40 subway stations to slow the spread of CoV2. Below is a picture from their Metro from this morning. We need better leadership, better communication, and better options for people in urban areas who must travel. #SocialDistancing https://t.co/tm68cuCkka
— Jon Klein (@sneakyvirus1) March 21, 2020