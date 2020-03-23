Κορονοϊός: Απίστευτες εικόνες στο μετρό του Λονδίνου, ο ένας πάνω στον άλλον! (pics & vid)

Απίστευτες εικόνες κάνουν τον γύρο του διαδικτύου από το μετρό του Λονδίνου και δείχνουν πως είναι σαν να μην συμβαίνει... τίποτα.

Παρά τα 5.683 κρούσματα που έχουν καταγραφεί, οι πολίτες γέμισαν το μετρό το πρωί της Δευτέρας (23/03) και στριμώχθηκαν ο ένας πάνω στον άλλον.

London’s central line at 0700 THIS MORNING via @sgfmann

Business as usual?

This is everyone’s failure, governments, TfL and every numpty who doesn’t need to be on that train

WHY ARE PEOPLE NOT LISTENING? pic.twitter.com/DWcSl5t7dZ

— Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenEuronews) March 23, 2020