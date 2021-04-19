«​Η Super League είναι καλή ιδέα και θα φέρει επανάσταση στο ποδόσφαιρο. Μόνο μικρές ομάδες όπως η Τσέλσι και η Άρσεναλ ανησυχούν. Μιλάω εκ μέρους όλων όταν λέω ναι στην European Super League». Αυτό είναι το τιτίβισμα που κυκλοφορεί σε αμέτρητα ψεύτικα προφίλ στο twitter.

Οι 12 ομάδες, που ίδρυσαν την European Super League, έχουν δημιουργήσει κι έναν μηχανισμό στήριξης του εγχειρήματός τους που γενικώς.

The bots all replying ... "the super league is a good idea and will revolutionize football"https://t.co/er9dkFCo5y pic.twitter.com/UeK9Q0jLNc — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) April 19, 2021

Επειδή, όμως, κανένας δεν μπορεί να κρυφτεί από την αλήθεια, οι χρήστες του twitter, πήραν πρέφα τί γίνεται και έχει αρχίσει ένας απίστευτος χορός τρολαρίσματος.

the super league is a good idea and will revolutionize football. I absolutely love eating all the different cleaning products mom and dad keep under the sink & no one can stop me — rex volcanø (@RexVolcano) April 19, 2021

The super league is a good idea and will revolutionize football as there's a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that'll be a home run. And so that'll make it a 4-0 ballgame. — Josh Waldoch (@joshwaldoch) April 19, 2021

The super league is a good idea and will revolutionize football. Only small clubs like barcelona and atlético are worried. I speak for everyone when I say YES to the European Super League. Last Dance Champions League https://t.co/xFxVwI3atr — Syed Karrar Haider (@SyedKarrarHai11) April 19, 2021

the super league is a good idea and will revolutionize football. everyone realizes it's a great idea and that it will greatly increase access to unicycles, and only small clubs like Spurs or Arsenal are afraid to go. — taco (@taco_x86) April 19, 2021

the super league is a good idea and will revolutionize football. also the Indiana pacers are cooler than ur team. — Delusional Pacers Fan Cãrtïęr (@PacerFan18) April 19, 2021

Well, if all the bots think that the super league is a good idea and will revolutionize football, then who am I to disagree? After all, they also predicted the excellence of Trump, Brexit, Putin and Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/7b4O2TbwRJ — Will Jennings (@willjennings80) April 19, 2021

"the super league is a good idea and will revolutionize football" We all know it's always about how to get more money. pic.twitter.com/5Ph0bNXFm5 — Raō (@SpI6en) April 19, 2021

