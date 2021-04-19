bwin
 
 
European Super League: Στήριξη μόνο από bots στο twitter! (pics)

Το εγχείρημα για τη δημιουργία ενός νέου κλειστού πρωταθλήματος, με τη συμμετοχή 12 ομάδων βρίσκει στήριξη από ψεύτικους λογαριασμούς στο twitter. Ο κόσμος το έχει καταλάβει και τρολάρει! 

«​Η Super League είναι καλή ιδέα και θα φέρει επανάσταση στο ποδόσφαιρο. Μόνο μικρές ομάδες όπως η Τσέλσι και η Άρσεναλ ανησυχούν. Μιλάω εκ μέρους όλων όταν λέω ναι στην European Super League». Αυτό είναι το τιτίβισμα που κυκλοφορεί σε αμέτρητα ψεύτικα προφίλ στο twitter.

Οι 12 ομάδες, που ίδρυσαν την European Super League, έχουν δημιουργήσει κι έναν μηχανισμό στήριξης του εγχειρήματός τους που γενικώς.

 

Επειδή, όμως, κανένας δεν μπορεί να κρυφτεί από την αλήθεια, οι χρήστες του twitter, πήραν πρέφα τί γίνεται και έχει αρχίσει ένας απίστευτος χορός τρολαρίσματος.

 

