Κορονοϊός: Τέλος η σεζόν στην Ωκεανία, πρωταθλητές οι Perth Wildcats (pics)

Το πρωτάθλημα της Ωκεανίας έλαβε τέλος οριστικά και τον τίτλο πήραν οι Perth Wildcats.

Λίγες ημέρες μετά την διακοπή του πρωταθλήματος Ωκεανίας, εξαιτίας των κρουσμάτων του κορονοϊού, οι ιθύνοντες της λίγκας αποφάσισαν να τελειώσει η σεζόν μια και καλή.

Τον τίτλο πήραν οι Perth Wildcats, οι οποίοι ήταν μπροστά με 2-1 στη σειρά των τελικών με τους Sidney Kings, ενώ έδωσαν και το βραβείο του MVP στον Μπράις Κότον.

