Κορονοϊός: Τέλος η σεζόν στην Ωκεανία, πρωταθλητές οι Perth Wildcats (pics)

Λίγες ημέρες μετά την διακοπή του πρωταθλήματος Ωκεανίας, εξαιτίας των κρουσμάτων του κορονοϊού, οι ιθύνοντες της λίγκας αποφάσισαν να τελειώσει η σεζόν μια και καλή.

Τον τίτλο πήραν οι Perth Wildcats, οι οποίοι ήταν μπροστά με 2-1 στη σειρά των τελικών με τους Sidney Kings, ενώ έδωσαν και το βραβείο του MVP στον Μπράις Κότον.

Bryce Cotton, Damian Martin and Trevor Gleeson spoke to the media after being named the 2020 NBL Champions.

After three stunning performances, averaging 30.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, Bryce Cotton is the 2020 Grand Final MVP!

He’s the only player in Wildcats history to be named league MVP, Grand Final MVP and win a championship all in the same season. pic.twitter.com/huTFtnizO0

