«Θρίλερ» με εξαφάνιση πρώην παίκτριας του WNBA (pics)

Έντονη ανησυχία επικρατούσε το τελευταίο διάστημα στο χώρο του WNBA, μετά την εξαφάνιση της Κάπι Ποντέξτερ.

Η δύο φορές πρωταθλήτρια του κορυφαίου γυναικείου πρωταθλήματος στον κόσμο (2007, 2009) με τις Phoenix Mercury αγνοείτο από την προηγούμενη Τρίτη και είχε κάνει τα αγαπημένα της πρόσωπα να αγωνιούν.

Ωστόσο, η ίδια βρέθηκε τρεις μέρες μετά και οι καρδιές όλων πήγαν στη θέση τους. Η Κάπι Ποντέξτερ σε αυτό το διάστημα κρατείτο από την αστυνομία του Los Angeles με την κατηγορία της επίθεσης. Η ίδια ήταν αρνητική στο να δώσει τα στοιχεία της και κρατείτο με το όνομα «Jane Doe», το οποίο δίνεται σε όσες γυναίκες δεν δίνουν στοιχεία. Συνεπώς, οι αστυνομικοί δεν ήξεραν με ποια έχουν να κάνουν, ώστε να ειδοποιηθεί κάποιος.

Ο ατζέντης της 37χρονης ενημέρωσε πως πλέον η ίδια είναι με την οικογένειά της και ασφαλής, ενώ αναμένονται λεπτομέρειες σχετικά με την υπόθεση.

Cappie Pondexter has been located and is safe. Details in original story. — SLAM Newswire (@SLAMnewswire) October 9, 2020

Cappie Pondexter is not missing. She was arrested Tuesday for battery, an LAPD spokesperson said. She was released just hours ago. Story TK. — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) October 8, 2020

Δείτε την ανησυχία που επικρατούσε

Former WNBA All-Star Cappie Pondexter has been reported as missing. Her phone & wallet were found in her home. Details: https://t.co/u1fAzBurvy pic.twitter.com/Hu3iKHBjdi — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 8, 2020

We are sharing this out of concern for our fellow WNBPA sister, Cappie Pondexter. If you have any information, please contact authorities. Please help us spread the word and ensure that she is safe.

Thank you. @cappa23 — WNBPA (@TheWNBPA) October 8, 2020

A member of our WNBA family, Cappie Pondexter, is missing. It’s beyond upsetting and Amanda and I pray that she is safe and sound somewhere. If anyone has any information about Cappie’s whereabouts please contact the authorities. https://t.co/hpVSiMoZE6 pic.twitter.com/ZGSoclh7Xr — Elena Delle Donne (@De11eDonne) October 8, 2020