«Θρίλερ» με εξαφάνιση πρώην παίκτριας του WNBA (pics)

Η Κάπι Ποντέξτερ σε αγώνα

Η Κάπι Ποντέξτερ αγνοείτο τις τελευταίες ημέρες, αλλά εντοπίστηκε και το «θρίλερ» έλαβε τέλος.

Έντονη ανησυχία επικρατούσε το τελευταίο διάστημα στο χώρο του WNBA, μετά την εξαφάνιση της Κάπι Ποντέξτερ.

Η δύο φορές πρωταθλήτρια του κορυφαίου γυναικείου πρωταθλήματος στον κόσμο (2007, 2009) με τις Phoenix Mercury αγνοείτο από την προηγούμενη Τρίτη και είχε κάνει τα αγαπημένα της πρόσωπα να αγωνιούν.

Ωστόσο, η ίδια βρέθηκε τρεις μέρες μετά και οι καρδιές όλων πήγαν στη θέση τους. Η Κάπι Ποντέξτερ σε αυτό το διάστημα κρατείτο από την αστυνομία του Los Angeles με την κατηγορία της επίθεσης. Η ίδια ήταν αρνητική στο να δώσει τα στοιχεία της και κρατείτο με το όνομα «Jane Doe», το οποίο δίνεται σε όσες γυναίκες δεν δίνουν στοιχεία. Συνεπώς, οι αστυνομικοί δεν ήξεραν με ποια έχουν να κάνουν, ώστε να ειδοποιηθεί κάποιος.

Ο ατζέντης της 37χρονης ενημέρωσε πως πλέον η ίδια είναι με την οικογένειά της και ασφαλής, ενώ αναμένονται λεπτομέρειες σχετικά με την υπόθεση.

Δείτε την ανησυχία που επικρατούσε

