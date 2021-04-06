bwin
 
 
To Baylor έκανε την έκπληξη, πήρε τον τίτλο και έσπασε πολλά ρεκόρ! (pics)

Το Baylor κατέκτησε το πρώτο πρωτάθλημα της ιστορίας του στο NCAA και το συνδύασε με αρκετά ρεκόρ.

Στην κορυφή του NCAA ανέβηκε για πρώτη φορά το Baylor που επικράτησε του Gonzaga στον τελικό και πήρε το πρωτάθλημα κόντρα στα προγνωστικά.

Bears του Μίτσελ, του Μπάτλερ, του Τιγκ ήταν καλύτεροι στον τελικό και δεν άφησε περιθώριο αντίδρασης στους αήττητους μέχρι εκείνη τη στιγμή, Bulldogs.

 Το Βaylor με την εμφάνιση του έγραψε αρκετά ρεκόρ. Έγινε το 5ο κολέγιο που νικά και τα 2 ματς του Final 4 της March Madness με 15+ πόντους μετά τη Villanova, το UCLA (1968), το Ohio State (1960) και το Kansas (1952).  Επιπλέον πήρε την πρώτη του νίκη κόντρα στο Νο.1 της AP, ενώ μέχρι τον τελικό είχε 0-8 απέναντι σε αυτές τις ομάδες.

Επίσης έγινε η τρίτη ομάδα που παίρνει πρωτάθλημα χωρίς McDonald's All-Americans (κορυφαίοι του κολεγιακού) όπως το Maryland το 2002 και το UConn το 2014. Τέλος ο κορυφαίος παίκτης του τελικού, Μπάτλερ έγινε ο πρώτος παίκτης σε τελικό με 20+ πόντους και 7+ ασίστ μετά τον Καρμέλο Άντονι με το Syracuse το 2003. O Mπάτλερ συμμετείχε (με σκορ ή ασίστ) στους 38 εκ των 86 πόντων του Baylor.

