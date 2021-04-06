To Baylor έκανε την έκπληξη, πήρε τον τίτλο και έσπασε πολλά ρεκόρ! (pics)

Στην κορυφή του NCAA ανέβηκε για πρώτη φορά το Baylor που επικράτησε του Gonzaga στον τελικό και πήρε το πρωτάθλημα κόντρα στα προγνωστικά.

Oι Bears του Μίτσελ, του Μπάτλερ, του Τιγκ ήταν καλύτεροι στον τελικό και δεν άφησε περιθώριο αντίδρασης στους αήττητους μέχρι εκείνη τη στιγμή, Bulldogs.

Το Βaylor με την εμφάνιση του έγραψε αρκετά ρεκόρ. Έγινε το 5ο κολέγιο που νικά και τα 2 ματς του Final 4 της March Madness με 15+ πόντους μετά τη Villanova, το UCLA (1968), το Ohio State (1960) και το Kansas (1952). Επιπλέον πήρε την πρώτη του νίκη κόντρα στο Νο.1 της AP, ενώ μέχρι τον τελικό είχε 0-8 απέναντι σε αυτές τις ομάδες.

Επίσης έγινε η τρίτη ομάδα που παίρνει πρωτάθλημα χωρίς McDonald's All-Americans (κορυφαίοι του κολεγιακού) όπως το Maryland το 2002 και το UConn το 2014. Τέλος ο κορυφαίος παίκτης του τελικού, Μπάτλερ έγινε ο πρώτος παίκτης σε τελικό με 20+ πόντους και 7+ ασίστ μετά τον Καρμέλο Άντονι με το Syracuse το 2003. O Mπάτλερ συμμετείχε (με σκορ ή ασίστ) στους 38 εκ των 86 πόντων του Baylor.

Since seeding began in the NCAA Tournament in 1979, this year's Baylor squad is the 3rd team to win the National Championship without any McDonald's All-Americans joining 2002 Maryland and 2014 UConn. Baylor trailed for 1 min & 3 secs in the Final Four (all in Houston game). pic.twitter.com/d4pWfXUJ10 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 6, 2021

Jared Butler became the first player with at least 20 points and 7 assists in a national title game since Syracuse’s Carmelo Anthony in 2003. Butler scored or assisted on 38 of Baylor’s 86 points (44%). pic.twitter.com/Qjy7rHSxuT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 6, 2021

Baylor is the 5th school all-time to win both their Final Four games by more than 15 points, joining 2018 Villanova, 1968 UCLA, 1960 Ohio State and 1952 Kansas. pic.twitter.com/gYRxkEnBoP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 6, 2021