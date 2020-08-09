ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑDallas Mavericks
Ντόντσιτς: Το twitter «παραμιλάει» με την εμφάνισή του! (pics & vids)

Ο Ντόντσιτς στο παιχνίδι με τους Μπακς

Ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς έκανε μια εμφάνιση, από εκείνες που είναι για να μπαίνουν στα βιβλία της ιστορίας, και το twitter έπαθε την πλάκα του!

Ο Σλοβένος γκαρντ είχε δείξει ήδη ένα δείγμα του τι μπορεί να κάνει στην Ευρώπη. Πηγαίνοντας στο ΝΒΑ ήταν βέβαιο πως θα συνεχίσει να «μαγεύει»! Και αυτό ακριβώς κάνει, με την φανέλα των Μάβερικς!

Για το παιχνίδι με τους Μπακς φύλαγε ίσως την καλύτερη εμφάνιση μέχρι σήμερα. Δεν είχε μόνο 36 πόντους, αλλά και 14 ριμπάουντ και 19 ασίστ (ρεκόρ καριέρας) και οδήγησε την ομάδα του Ντάλας στη νίκη, έστω κι αν χρειάστηκε την παράταση.

Το «Wonderboy» της κορυφαίας λίγκας έκανε έτσι το 17ο triple double του και όλο το twitter... παραμίλαγε. Από αντιπάλους, συμπαίκτες και παλιούς συμπαίκτες, μέχρι δημοσιογράφους, πρώην ΝΒΑers και... απλό κόσμο!

