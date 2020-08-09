Ο Σλοβένος γκαρντ είχε δείξει ήδη ένα δείγμα του τι μπορεί να κάνει στην Ευρώπη. Πηγαίνοντας στο ΝΒΑ ήταν βέβαιο πως θα συνεχίσει να «μαγεύει»! Και αυτό ακριβώς κάνει, με την φανέλα των Μάβερικς!

Για το παιχνίδι με τους Μπακς φύλαγε ίσως την καλύτερη εμφάνιση μέχρι σήμερα. Δεν είχε μόνο 36 πόντους, αλλά και 14 ριμπάουντ και 19 ασίστ (ρεκόρ καριέρας) και οδήγησε την ομάδα του Ντάλας στη νίκη, έστω κι αν χρειάστηκε την παράταση.

Το «Wonderboy» της κορυφαίας λίγκας έκανε έτσι το 17ο triple double του και όλο το twitter... παραμίλαγε. Από αντιπάλους, συμπαίκτες και παλιούς συμπαίκτες, μέχρι δημοσιογράφους, πρώην ΝΒΑers και... απλό κόσμο!

That was crazy Fam... Keep Killin @luka7doncic — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 9, 2020

How is @luka7doncic not an MVP finalist. Triple double machine — Ryan Broekhoff (@RBroekhoff45) August 9, 2020

Luka Doncic is VERY good at basketball — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 9, 2020

If that wasn't the best game Luka Doncic has ever played, it was close. The list of better games than that, if it exists, is really short. Some of the best passing you will ever see -- plus 36 points. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) August 9, 2020

Luka Doncic is something special pic.twitter.com/fLit531jHV — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) August 9, 2020

34 points, 19 assists, and 14 rebounds in a game in NBA history, per @StatHead: Luka Doncic tonight That's the whole list. — Zach Kram (@zachkram) August 9, 2020

MFs better be looking to duck Luka Doncic and the Mavs in the Playoffs...from the looks of it they want all the smoke!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 9, 2020

Luka Doncic is a star: 36 points, 14 rebounds, and 19 assists in an OT win against the Bucks. Sheesh. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 9, 2020

36 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 19 assists for Luka Dončić tonight. Dončić’s 19 assists also ties the most in a single game in the 2019-20 @NBA season (LeBron James, 19 vs. ORL, 1/15/20). Just another night for the sophomore Most Improved Player candidate. pic.twitter.com/r0SLh5CF7q — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) August 9, 2020

The Luka Doncic Experience pic.twitter.com/s9Y8L8h1lX — The Ringer (@ringer) August 9, 2020

Luka Doncic is the kind of player that does things that make you rise up off your couch and scream at the television to the point that you startle your dogs. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 9, 2020

Sure sign of unique talent level - making it look easy. That’s Luka Doncic. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 9, 2020

