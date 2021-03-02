  • gazzetta.gr
Ζενίτ: Χωρίς Γκουτάιτις και Ρίβερς κόντρα στην Άλμπα! (pic)

Με δύο σημαντικές απουσίες θα αγωνιστεί η Ζενίτ απέναντι στην Άλμπα (19:00). 

Ο Αρτούρας Γκουντάιτις (πρόβλημα στο γόνατο) και ο Κέι Σι Ρίβερς (τραυματίας) θα απουσιάσουν από την αναμέτρηση της Ζενίτ με την Άλμπα Βερολίνου (2/3, 19:00). Ο Γκουντάιτις, σύμφωνα με την ενημέρωση της ρωσικής ομάδας. τραυματίστηκε στο γόνατο στο ματς με αντίπαλο τη Βαλένθια

