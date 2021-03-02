Ζενίτ: Χωρίς Γκουτάιτις και Ρίβερς κόντρα στην Άλμπα! (pic)

Ο Αρτούρας Γκουντάιτις (πρόβλημα στο γόνατο) και ο Κέι Σι Ρίβερς (τραυματίας) θα απουσιάσουν από την αναμέτρηση της Ζενίτ με την Άλμπα Βερολίνου (2/3, 19:00). Ο Γκουντάιτις, σύμφωνα με την ενημέρωση της ρωσικής ομάδας. τραυματίστηκε στο γόνατο στο ματς με αντίπαλο τη Βαλένθια.

BC Zenit players Arturas Gudaitis and KC Rivers will not take part in the match against BC Alba.

The Lithuanian center suffered a knee injury early in the match against Valencia. He will need an additional examination.

KC Rivers is injured.

— Basketball club Zenit (@zenitbasket) March 2, 2021