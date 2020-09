Κώστας Παπανικολάου: Μια ανανέωση που αφορά την κληρονομιά του Ολυμπιακού...

I am very happy to extend my partnership with Olympiacos family for 3 more years! These next years will hopefully bring us more amazing moments and create beautiful memories. I want to thank the ownership, Panagiotis and Giorgos Angelopoulos for granting me this great honor and believing in me, they have been on my side nearly all my professional career. Signing an extention before the previous contract expires isn't something that happens often, and it makes this moment even more special. I would also like to thank my coach Giorgos Bartzokas, because for something like this to happen, it must be something he wishes as well. Lastly, I would like to thank all of the fans for their countless messages of wishes, encouragement and support. I am really grateful for all of it! _________________________________ #Olympiacos #OlympiacosBC #Basketball #Greece #Basketball #WeAreOlympiacos #togetherwefight #euroleague

