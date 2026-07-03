How the European Green Deal Is Transforming the Future of Shipping

Shipping is at the heart of Europe's green transition, with the European Parliament shaping the policies that will define the future of maritime transport.

Shipping is one of the cornerstones of the European economy, handling around 75% of the European Union's external trade and a substantial share of trade between Member States. Beyond its economic importance, the sector plays a vital role in supply chains, regional cohesion, economic growth, and the connectivity of the European Single Market.

At the same time, the continuous growth of maritime transport has been accompanied by rising greenhouse gas emissions, making shipping one of the sectors where decisive action is essential if the EU is to achieve its climate ambitions.

Against this backdrop, the European Parliament has emerged as a leading force in shaping legislation for the decarbonisation of European shipping. Working alongside the European Commission and the Council of the European Union through the ordinary legislative procedure, it has supported policies aimed at reducing emissions, accelerating innovation, and safeguarding the competitiveness of Europe's maritime industry.



A New European Strategy for Greener Shipping



Launched in 2019, the European Green Deal is the European Union's roadmap to achieving climate neutrality by 2050. It recognises that transport accounts for a significant share of greenhouse gas emissions and that the maritime sector must play a central role in meeting Europe's climate objectives.

The European Parliament strongly backed the legislative initiatives included in the Fit for 55 package, which sets the target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030. These measures go far beyond cutting carbon emissions, introducing a new energy framework for shipping based on cleaner fuels, improved energy efficiency, and digital innovation.

One of the most significant milestones was the inclusion of maritime transport in the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS). For the first time, shipping companies are required to purchase emission allowances to cover part of their carbon emissions, creating strong financial incentives to invest in low-carbon technologies and more efficient operational practices.

At the same time, revenues generated through the EU ETS can support research programmes, technological innovation, and projects that accelerate the maritime sector's green transition.

Another landmark initiative is the FuelEU Maritime Regulation, which aims to gradually reduce the greenhouse gas intensity of energy used on board ships while encouraging the uptake of renewable and low-carbon fuels.

Its implementation is expected to speed up the adoption of alternative fuels such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, green methanol, advanced biofuels, and synthetic fuels, while providing greater investment certainty for both shipping companies and businesses involved in producing and supplying these fuels.



Ports, Innovation and the Challenges Ahead



Decarbonising shipping cannot be achieved without the active participation of European ports. Increasingly, ports are evolving from traditional cargo handling facilities into integrated energy and technology hubs that support the transition to cleaner maritime transport.

The European Parliament has supported investments in Onshore Power Supply (OPS) infrastructure, allowing vessels to switch off their auxiliary engines while berthed. This significantly reduces emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, sulphur oxides, and particulate matter, improving air quality in port cities.

At the same time, investment is accelerating in alternative fuel bunkering facilities, green hydrogen production plants, photovoltaic installations, offshore wind farms, and energy storage systems, creating an integrated green energy ecosystem across European ports.



Digital transformation is also becoming a key driver of maritime decarbonisation. The European Parliament encourages the deployment of technologies such as artificial intelligence, Big Data, the Internet of Things (IoT), digital twins, and advanced fuel consumption forecasting systems.

These technologies enable route optimisation, reduce waiting times in ports, improve fleet management, and allow continuous emissions monitoring. Meanwhile, smart ports use digital platforms to streamline cargo handling operations, reducing delays, energy consumption, and operational costs.

Despite the progress achieved so far, significant challenges remain. The limited availability of alternative fuels, the high cost of emerging technologies, the need to modernise port infrastructure, and the absence of globally harmonised regulations continue to slow the pace of the transition.

Moreover, European shipping operates in an intensely competitive international market. For this reason, decarbonisation policies must be accompanied by measures that strengthen competitiveness, stimulate innovation, and facilitate investment through European funding instruments such as Horizon Europe, the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), and the Innovation Fund.



At the same time, cooperation with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is becoming increasingly important, as tackling climate change requires coordinated global action. The European Union aims to lead the way in sustainable shipping by promoting higher environmental standards and encouraging other regions of the world to adopt similar policies.

The transition towards climate-neutral shipping is now one of the European Union's strategic priorities. Through the legislative initiatives supported by the European Parliament, a new framework is taking shape—one that combines environmental responsibility with innovation, competitiveness, and long-term economic growth.

Ultimately, the success of this transition will depend on close cooperation between European institutions, Member States, the maritime industry, ports, and the research community. Together, they will determine whether Europe can maintain its position as a global leader in sustainable and competitive shipping in the decades ahead.

