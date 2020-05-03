Η Erza Haliti, σύζυγος του Nick Vannett που παίζει στους Denver Broncos, έβαλε στο στόχαστρο παλιά της φίλη κι έκανε αποκαλυπτικές αναρτήσεις στα stories της.

Η Haliti έβαλε μια φωτογραφία του ΛεΜπρόν από παιχνίδι κι έγραψε «Υποθέτω πως ποτέ δεν ήμουν fan εκείνων που απατούν τις γυναίκες τους. Ειδικά με την Sofia Jamora», κάνοντας ταγκ την πρώην φίλη της.

Το... περίεργο, βέβαια, είναι πως η Jamora έχει επισκεφτεί αρκετές φορές το «Staples Center» και έχει απολαύσει παιχνίδια από τις θέσεις που είναι δίπλα στα παρκέ.

Καμία από τις δύο πλευρές, πάντως, δεν έχει πάρει θέση για αυτό. Οι απόψεις των χρηστών του twitter, ωστόσο, ποικίλλουν.

LeBron didn't cheat. — Siyanda (@BeSiyanda_) May 3, 2020

If you told me Lebron James cheated on Savannah I would laugh cause Lebron don't cheat. He perfect — . (@ausettt) May 3, 2020

LeBron didn’t cheat on Savannah. Fake news — Ace Rothstein (@DCvalid) May 3, 2020

LeBron had Beyoncé and Rihanna, two of the finest women in the world, thirsting over him. And he still didn’t cheat or even acknowledge it. And you think he would cheat on Savannah with some random 22 year old chick? LMFAO. — Hussein Lakhani (@husseinlak23) May 3, 2020

LeBron James would never cheat on his beautiful queen I don’t wanna hear it pic.twitter.com/w04sO6ud5v — (@HanaHerro23) May 3, 2020

If LeBron didn't cheat on his wife with Rihanna or Beyonce, I'm not believing he's bagging some random Instagram model. — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 2, 2020

Imagine thinking Lebron doesn't cheat on his wife — Xanny DeVito (@trevorstweetss) May 2, 2020

Anyone is capable of cheating even the people you least expect it from. Celebrities are human. Also, Lebron didn’t cheat. — UknoNann (@toxictenderoni) May 2, 2020

It makes me a bit sad LeBron cheats on his wife. Like this woman has been with you since you were a kid. She’s birthed and raised ALL your kids. And you cheating on her with 20 year old white women? Women closer to your son’s age than yours? Pathetic — Buffy Summers (@NotGeauxGabby) May 3, 2020

Σίγουρα ο «Βασιλιάς» δεν θα ήθελε τέτοιο μπελά στο κεφάλι του, ειδικά στην καραντίνα!