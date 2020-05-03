ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑLos Angeles Lakers
ΛεΜπρόν: Χαμός στο twitter με την φημολογούμενη απιστία του! (pics)

ΛεΜπρόν: Χαμός στο twitter με την φημολογούμενη απιστία του! (pics)

ΛεΜπρόν: Χαμός στο twitter με την φημολογούμενη απιστία του! (pics)

Τις τελευταίες ώρες κάνει τον γύρο του διαδικτύου μια φήμη ότι ο «Βασιλιάς» απάτησε την γυναίκα του και οι χρήστες του twitter έχουν διχαστεί.

Η Erza Haliti, σύζυγος του Nick Vannett που παίζει στους Denver Broncos, έβαλε στο στόχαστρο παλιά της φίλη κι έκανε αποκαλυπτικές αναρτήσεις στα stories της.

Η Haliti έβαλε μια φωτογραφία του ΛεΜπρόν από παιχνίδι κι έγραψε «Υποθέτω πως ποτέ δεν ήμουν fan εκείνων που απατούν τις γυναίκες τους. Ειδικά με την Sofia Jamora», κάνοντας ταγκ την πρώην φίλη της.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη The 3lle Connect (@the3lleconnect_) στις

Το... περίεργο, βέβαια, είναι πως η Jamora έχει επισκεφτεί αρκετές φορές το «Staples Center» και έχει απολαύσει παιχνίδια από τις θέσεις που είναι δίπλα στα παρκέ.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη fia (@sofiajamora) στις

Καμία από τις δύο πλευρές, πάντως, δεν έχει πάρει θέση για αυτό. Οι απόψεις των χρηστών του twitter, ωστόσο, ποικίλλουν.

Σίγουρα ο «Βασιλιάς» δεν θα ήθελε τέτοιο μπελά στο κεφάλι του, ειδικά στην καραντίνα!

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

Λέγεται... ΛεΜπάρν Τζέιμς και καρφώνει στην μπασκέτα της φάρμας του! (vids)

Μπάσκετ

Όταν ο Λεμπρόν «σκαρφάλωσε» στην κορυφή και άφησε πίσω του τον Πίπεν! (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Αποθέωσε Αζάια Τόμας ο Λεμπρόν: «Ήταν πραγματικό τέρας, σκύλος!» (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Ο Λεμπρόν θυμήθηκε μια ασίστ στον Μίλερ και προειδοποίησε: «Μην το δοκιμάσετε στο σπίτι» (pic)

Μπάσκετ

«Ο ΛεΜπρόν αξίζει το MVP περισσότερο από το Γιάννη, γιατί παίζει σε πιο δύσκολη περιφέρεια»

Μπάσκετ

Η τριποντάρα του Λεμπρόν που «εκτέλεσε» τους Πέισερς στα playoffs του 2018 (vids)