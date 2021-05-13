Η M/MARITIME συνεχίζει να στηρίζει τον Γιάννη Μητάκη

Η M/MARITIME στηρίζει τις προσπάθειες του Γιάννη Μητάκη να προετοιμαστεί κατάλληλα και να συμμετάσχει στους Αγώνες Ιστιοπλοΐας στους Θερινούς Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες του 2020 στο Τόκιο στο Enoshima Yacht Harbour στην Ενοσίμα της Ιαπωνίας.

Πρόσφατα, ο Γιάννης τερμάτισε 9ος στο Ευρωπαϊκό Πρωτάθλημα Finn στη Βιλαμούρα της Πορτογαλίας στο οποίο συμμετείχαν 50 ιστιοπλόοι από 28 έθνη.

Ευχόμαστε στον Γιάννη καλή επιτυχία στο Finn Gold Cup στο Πόρτο της Πορτογαλίας.

Ο Γιάννης Μητάκης είναι κορυφαίος διεθνής ιστιοπλόος που κατάφερε να κατακτήσει την πρόκριση της Ελλάδας στην κατηγορία ιστιοπλοΐας Finn για τους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες του Τόκιο 2020, ενώ έχει ήδη αγωνιστεί στο Ρίο 2016 και στο Λονδίνο το 2012, Τον Σεπτέμβριο του 2019, κέρδισε το χάλκινο μετάλλιο στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Hempel στην Ενοσίμα και τερμάτισε πέμπτος στους δοκιμαστικούς αγώνες στην Ιαπωνία στο ίδιο σημείο, στην ίδια πόλη όπου θα διεξαχθούν οι ιστιοπλοϊκοί αγώνες στους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες του 2020.

Μ/ΜΑRITIME CONTINUES TO SUPPORT THE JOURNEY OF GREEK SAILOR GIANNIS MITAKIS TO TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES

M/MARITIME proudly continues to support Giannis Mitakis, Greek sailing athlete of the Yacht Club of Greece and world champion in the Finn category. M/MARITIME has been supporting Giannis Mitakis’ efforts to properly prepare and participate in the Sailing competitions at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Enoshima, Japan.

Recently, Giannis finished 9th at Finn European Championship at Vilamoura, Portugal with a fleet of around 50 sailors from 28 nations.

We wish Giannis the best of luck at the Finn Gold Cup at Porto, Portugal.

Giannis Mitakis is a leading international sailor who succeeded to achieve Greece's qualification for the sailing Finn category for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while he has already competed in Rio 2016 and London 2012, In September 2019, he won the bronze medal at the Hempel World Cup Series in Enoshima and finished fifth place at the Olympic Test Events in Japan at the same spot, in the same city where the sailing competitions will take place at the 2020 Olympics Games.