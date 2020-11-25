Παγκόσμιος θρήνος επικρατεί στον χώρο του ποδοσφαίρου μετά την είδηση του θανάτου του Ντιέγκο Αρμάντο Μαραντόνα, σε ηλικία 60 χρονών από καρδιακό επεισόδιο.

Σύσσωμη η ποδοσφαιρική κοινότητα σπεύδει να αποχαιρετήσει τον αιώνιο «Θεό» της μπάλας, με συλλόγους, παίκτες και προσωπικότητες από όλο τον πλανήτη να εκφράζουν την θλίψη τους για την απώλεια του μοναδικού «Ντιεγκίτο».

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

Always in our hearts Ciao, Diego pic.twitter.com/I2gTWqdtdB — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 25, 2020

Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido.pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020

Thank you for everything, Diego pic.twitter.com/bJ9l3ixY7A — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020

Mon idole est décédée,

RIP Diego Armando Maradona, my first ever football shirt, the man behind my love for football

Gracias El Pibe

pic.twitter.com/Xns3Z72pxt — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) November 25, 2020

Mi piange il cuore, è stato un onore affrontarti, avevi un cuore grande, continuerai a fare magie e a regalare gioia ed emozione per sempre #Maradona Ciao Diego RIP pic.twitter.com/U61pv6QRih — Franco Baresi (@FBaresi) November 25, 2020

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

Feeling thankful I had the opportunity to meet you a few times. An unbelievable player and a real joy to watch. But also an extremely warm and friendly person off the pitch. A true inspiration for myself and many others. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest in Peace Diego pic.twitter.com/6Zr74KY4uo — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) November 25, 2020

Hasta siempre, Diego. Serás #Eterno en cada corazón del planeta fútbol. pic.twitter.com/jcsGP3GlNI — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) November 25, 2020

The football community mourns the loss of Diego Maradona pic.twitter.com/qIA0v0vvN8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 25, 2020

No words! I will always remember the last thing you said to me!! Sleep well my friend! To me you will always be the greatest! #Maradona pic.twitter.com/3lXdGCHl0h — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) November 25, 2020