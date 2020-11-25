ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροΠοδόσφαιρο: Κόσμος
Σύσσωμο το παγκόσμιο ποδόσφαιρο λέει «αντίο» στον Ντιέγκο Μαραντόνα, ο οποίος άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή σε ηλικία 60 χρονών.

Παγκόσμιος θρήνος επικρατεί στον χώρο του ποδοσφαίρου μετά την είδηση του θανάτου του Ντιέγκο Αρμάντο Μαραντόνα, σε ηλικία 60 χρονών από καρδιακό επεισόδιο.

Σύσσωμη η ποδοσφαιρική κοινότητα σπεύδει να αποχαιρετήσει τον αιώνιο «Θεό» της μπάλας, με συλλόγους, παίκτες και προσωπικότητες από όλο τον πλανήτη να εκφράζουν την θλίψη τους για την απώλεια του μοναδικού «Ντιεγκίτο».

 

