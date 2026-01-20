Χαμός με το ψαλιδάκι του Κωστούλα: «Υποκλιθείτε στον Χαράλαμπο»
Από χθες το βράδυ, όλος ο κόσμος μιλάει για τον Μπάμπη Κωστούλα χάρη στο εκπληκτικό γκολ που πέτυχε κόντρα στην Μπόρνμουθ που χάρισε στην Μπράιτον τον βαθμό της ισοπαλίας στις καθυστερήσεις.
Άπαντες μιλάνε με τα καλύτερα λόγια για το ταλέντο και τις ικανότητες του Έλληνα επιθετικού, με το όνομά του και τα videos από το εκπληκτικό τέρμα που πέτυχε, να έχουν γίνει viral στα social media και ειδικά στο Twitter.
Φυσικά από τις αναρτήσεις αυτές δεν λείπουν και οι φίλοι του Ολυμπιακού, οι οποίοι θεωρούν πως ο 18χρονος στράικερ, έμαθε τα... ψαλιδάκια από τον Ελ Καμπί, ο οποίος σκοαράρει συχνά με αυτό τον τρόπο.
Greece deserve to get the Elgin Marbles back in exchange for this moment of BRILLIANCE from Kostoulas #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/50XQYOSioZ— We Are Brighton (@wearebrighton) January 19, 2026
Take a bow, Charalampos Kostoulas! 😯— Premier League (@premierleague) January 19, 2026
How to make an impact from the bench 👏 pic.twitter.com/HZE8MNyz8H
18-year-old Charalampos Kostoulas pulled out a bike in stoppage time to rescue a point for Brighton vs. Bournemouth 😦 pic.twitter.com/ei99wkKbUI— B/R Football (@brfootball) January 19, 2026
Yeah I can see why Olympiacos fans were saying that Kostoulas is the best talent to come out of Greece for a long time!!— JTF 𓅰 (@JakeTalksFutbol) January 19, 2026
A lot of us were scratching our heads at the fee, but my word he’s some player! 😍 #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/CJg5EjRMwj
When The Student Becomes the Master #OlympiacosFC #Kostoulas pic.twitter.com/dK1ewCAIAU— Red Sot (@red_saiyan_7) January 19, 2026
📸 - CHARALAMPOS KOSTOULAS HAS SCORED THE BEST PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL SO FAR THIS SEASON!
A BICYCLE KICK GOLAZO! pic.twitter.com/f33oJX62OO— The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) January 19, 2026
Kostoulas was taught by the best. pic.twitter.com/mJkjhDc7b2— Manolis Giakoumakis (@ManolisGiak83) January 19, 2026
91st minute, losing 1-0.— Premier League (@premierleague) January 19, 2026
Up steps Charalampos Kostoulas with a stunning strike 😱 pic.twitter.com/AiXSYe3vD2
Oh my word Kostoulas 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/e8Btph9Sp2— Shorty (@ShonaMcLean86) January 19, 2026
Thierry Henry says Kostoulas is definitely not short of confidence which is key in the Premier League 🔑 pic.twitter.com/dqVLj8gwkB— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2026
The GOAL— Splendor Juicy (@SplendorJu) January 19, 2026
What a moment for 18 year old Greek forward, Kostoulas, scoring just his second goal for Brighton and his first at the Amex pic.twitter.com/sEYm6Y7pTz
What a goal from Kostoulas! 🤯
The 18-year-old makes it 1-1 in the 91st minute against Bournemouth with a stunning bicycle kick. 🔥
That is how you make an impact from the bench. 👏 pic.twitter.com/0CUlTJ9Fhv— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 19, 2026
Bro make Ronaldo kick 🤯🔥— 𝐄𝐦𝐫𝐘𝐬 (@godbless_ben) January 19, 2026
Charalampos Kostoulas
What a player
What a ball pic.twitter.com/Q7uVidp7gF
Who’s goal was better?— Welé 🏴🇬🇲🐐 (@ZanqeeBHAFC) January 19, 2026
Kostoulas vs Bournemouth
Or
Jahanbakhsh vs Chelsea pic.twitter.com/e9FU7ofhxo
