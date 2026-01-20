Χαμός με το ψαλιδάκι του Κωστούλα: «Υποκλιθείτε στον Χαράλαμπο»

Όλος ο χαμός που έχει γίνει με τον Μπάμπη Κωστούλα χάρη στο γκολ που πέτυχε με ψαλιδάκι στο παιχνίδι της Μπράιτον με την Μπόρνμουθ.

Από χθες το βράδυ, όλος ο κόσμος μιλάει για τον Μπάμπη Κωστούλα χάρη στο εκπληκτικό γκολ που πέτυχε κόντρα στην Μπόρνμουθ που χάρισε στην Μπράιτον τον βαθμό της ισοπαλίας στις καθυστερήσεις.

Άπαντες μιλάνε με τα καλύτερα λόγια για το ταλέντο και τις ικανότητες του Έλληνα επιθετικού, με το όνομά του και τα videos από το εκπληκτικό τέρμα που πέτυχε, να έχουν γίνει viral στα social media και ειδικά στο Twitter.

Φυσικά από τις αναρτήσεις αυτές δεν λείπουν και οι φίλοι του Ολυμπιακού, οι οποίοι θεωρούν πως ο 18χρονος στράικερ, έμαθε τα... ψαλιδάκια από τον Ελ Καμπί, ο οποίος σκοαράρει συχνά με αυτό τον τρόπο.

Take a bow, Charalampos Kostoulas! 😯



Yeah I can see why Olympiacos fans were saying that Kostoulas is the best talent to come out of Greece for a long time!!



📸 - CHARALAMPOS KOSTOULAS HAS SCORED THE BEST PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL SO FAR THIS SEASON!



Kostoulas was taught by the best. pic.twitter.com/mJkjhDc7b2 — Manolis Giakoumakis (@ManolisGiak83) January 19, 2026

Thierry Henry says Kostoulas is definitely not short of confidence which is key in the Premier League 🔑 pic.twitter.com/dqVLj8gwkB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2026

