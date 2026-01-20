Χαμός με το ψαλιδάκι του Κωστούλα: «Υποκλιθείτε στον Χαράλαμπο»

Χαμός με το ψαλιδάκι του Κωστούλα: «Υποκλιθείτε στον Χαράλαμπο»

Επιμέλεια:  Νίκος Ρόλλας
Ψαλιδάκι Κωστούλα
Όλος ο χαμός που έχει γίνει με τον Μπάμπη Κωστούλα χάρη στο γκολ που πέτυχε με ψαλιδάκι στο παιχνίδι της Μπράιτον με την Μπόρνμουθ.

Από χθες το βράδυ, όλος ο κόσμος μιλάει για τον Μπάμπη Κωστούλα χάρη στο εκπληκτικό γκολ που πέτυχε κόντρα στην Μπόρνμουθ που χάρισε στην Μπράιτον τον βαθμό της ισοπαλίας στις καθυστερήσεις.

Άπαντες μιλάνε με τα καλύτερα λόγια για το ταλέντο και τις ικανότητες του Έλληνα επιθετικού, με το όνομά του και τα videos από το εκπληκτικό τέρμα που πέτυχε, να έχουν γίνει viral στα social media και ειδικά στο Twitter.

Φυσικά από τις αναρτήσεις αυτές δεν λείπουν και οι φίλοι του Ολυμπιακού, οι οποίοι θεωρούν πως ο 18χρονος στράικερ, έμαθε τα... ψαλιδάκια από τον Ελ Καμπί, ο οποίος σκοαράρει συχνά με αυτό τον τρόπο.

