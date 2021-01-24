Πλέον, στόχος του ηγέτη των Ουόριορς είναι να περάσει και τον Ρέι Άλεν και να πάρει την 1η θέση.

Ο Κάρι έχει σημειώσει 2.561 τρίποντα, ενώ ο Άλεν έχει 2.973.

Η διαφορά είναι ότι ο Κάρι χρειάστηκε 715 ματς για να φτάσει αυτό το νούμερο, ενώ ο Άλεν 1.074!

Μένει να δούμε σε πόσα ματς θα τον ξεπεράσει (;)

Stephen Curry has passed Reggie Miller for 2nd on the all-time 3-pointers list. He now only trails Ray Allen.

It took 1,074 games for Ray Allen to reach 2,561. Curry got there in 715 games.

Reggie Miller played 1,389 career games. pic.twitter.com/fcSANN25Qe

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 24, 2021