Στεφ Κάρι: Εγραψε ιστορία, πέρασε τον Μίλερ και είναι 2ος στα τρίποντα στην ιστορία του ΝΒΑ! (pics & vid)

Ο Στεφ Κάρι είναι ο δεύτερος στα τρίποντα στην ιστορία του ΝΒΑ, αφήνοντας πίσω του τον Ρέτζι Μίλερ!

Πλέον, στόχος του ηγέτη των Ουόριορς είναι να περάσει και τον Ρέι Άλεν και να πάρει την 1η θέση. 

Ο Κάρι έχει σημειώσει 2.561 τρίποντα, ενώ ο Άλεν έχει 2.973.

Η διαφορά είναι ότι ο Κάρι χρειάστηκε 715 ματς για να φτάσει αυτό το νούμερο, ενώ ο Άλεν 1.074!

Μένει να δούμε σε πόσα ματς θα τον ξεπεράσει (;)

