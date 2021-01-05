Ντόντσιτς: Ο... μάγος Λούκα και η βραδιά γεμάτη ρεκόρ! (pics & vid)

Επίσης έφτασε τα 26 «triple double» της καριέρας του, μια επίδοση που είναι κορυφαία για παίκτη που δεν είναι ακόμα 22 ετών.

Τέλος βρίσκεται στα 3 ματς με 30 πόντους, 15 ριμπάουντ, 10 ασίστ κάτω των 22 ετών και μπήκε σε λίστα με τους Μάτζικ Τζόνσον και Όσκαρ Ρόμπερτσον.

Dončić is the 10th player in @NBA history to dish out 1,000 assists before turning 22 years old. pic.twitter.com/eHAWJt3nsf

Luka Dončić with 20 points and 8 rebounds in the 1st half. This is the 10th time Dončić has had 20 pts and 5 rebs in a half over the last 2 seasons. The only players with more such instances over that span are Giannis Antetokounmpo (19), Anthony Davis (14) and James Harden (12). pic.twitter.com/BqozDac1Ui

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 5, 2021