Ντόντσιτς: Ο... μάγος Λούκα και η βραδιά γεμάτη ρεκόρ! (pics & vid)

Oι Μάβερικς επικράτησαν των Ρόκετς σε μια βραδιά γεμάτη ρεκόρ για τον Ντόντσιτς που πέτυχε triple double.
Ο Λούκα είχε 20 και 8 ριμπάουντ στο ημίχρονο. Αυτή ήταν η 10η φορά που είχε 20+ πόντους και 5+ ριμπάουντ στο ημίχρονο στις τελευταίες 2 σεζόν. Οι μοναδικοί παίκτες που έχουν κάνει κάτι αντίστοιχο είναι οι Αντετοκούνμπο (19), Ντέιβις (14) και Χάρντεν (12).
Επιπλέον έγραψε 1000 ασίστ και έγινε ο 11ος παίκτης στην ιστορία του ΝΒΑ με 1000 ασίστ πριν γίνει 22.
Επίσης έφτασε τα 26 «triple double» της καριέρας του, μια επίδοση που είναι κορυφαία για παίκτη που δεν είναι ακόμα 22 ετών.
Τέλος βρίσκεται στα 3 ματς με 30 πόντους, 15 ριμπάουντ, 10 ασίστ κάτω των 22 ετών και μπήκε σε λίστα με τους Μάτζικ Τζόνσον και Όσκαρ Ρόμπερτσον.
That pass marks the 1,000th assist of Luka Dončić’s career.
Dončić is the 10th player in @NBA history to dish out 1,000 assists before turning 22 years old. pic.twitter.com/eHAWJt3nsf
— Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 5, 2021
Luka Dončić with 20 points and 8 rebounds in the 1st half. This is the 10th time Dončić has had 20 pts and 5 rebs in a half over the last 2 seasons. The only players with more such instances over that span are Giannis Antetokounmpo (19), Anthony Davis (14) and James Harden (12). pic.twitter.com/BqozDac1Ui
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 5, 2021
30-15-10 games before age 22, per @EliasSports:
3 -- Luka Doncic
1 -- Magic Johnson
1 -- Oscar Robertson
That's the list. https://t.co/Xyp8cNXVmk
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 5, 2021
The 11th player in @nba history to dish out 1,000 assists before turning 22 years old @modelousa | #ModeloMilestones pic.twitter.com/qfoz6INWaE
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 5, 2021