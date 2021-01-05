ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑDallas Mavericks
Ντόντσιτς: Ο... μάγος Λούκα και η βραδιά γεμάτη ρεκόρ! (pics & vid)

Ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς έκανε ένα υπέροχο triple double κόντρα στους Ρόκετς σε μια ξεχωριστή βραδιά γεμάτη ρεκόρ.

Μάβερικς επικράτησαν των Ρόκετς σε μια βραδιά γεμάτη ρεκόρ για τον Ντόντσιτς που πέτυχε triple double.

Ο Λούκα είχε 20 και 8 ριμπάουντ στο ημίχρονο. Αυτή ήταν η 10η φορά που είχε 20+ πόντους και 5+ ριμπάουντ στο ημίχρονο στις τελευταίες 2 σεζόν. Οι μοναδικοί παίκτες που έχουν κάνει κάτι αντίστοιχο είναι οι Αντετοκούνμπο (19), Ντέιβις (14) και Χάρντεν (12).

Επιπλέον έγραψε 1000 ασίστ και έγινε ο 11ος παίκτης στην ιστορία του ΝΒΑ  με 1000 ασίστ πριν γίνει 22.

