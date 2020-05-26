ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
«Τον Σεπτέμβριο το draft, τον Οκτώβριο η free agency» (pic)

Σύμφωνα με όλες τις ενδείξεις το ερχόμενο draft του ΝΒΑ θα διεξαχθεί τον Σεπτεμβρίο, ενώ τον αμέσως επόμενο μήνα θα ανοίξει η free agency! 

Όπως ανέφερε ο Μαρκ Στάιν των «New York Times» το ΝΒΑ Draft που ήταν προγραμματισμένο για τον επόμενο μήνα, θα διεξαχθεί στα τέλη του Σεπτεμβρίου.

Επίσης την 1η Οκτωβρίου αναμένεται να ανοίξει και η free agency όπου οι ελεύθεροι παίκτες θα μπορούν να επιλέξουν την επόμενη ομάδα στην καριέρα τους.

