«Τον Σεπτέμβριο το draft, τον Οκτώβριο η free agency» (pic)

Όπως ανέφερε ο Μαρκ Στάιν των «New York Times» το ΝΒΑ Draft που ήταν προγραμματισμένο για τον επόμενο μήνα, θα διεξαχθεί στα τέλη του Σεπτεμβρίου.

Επίσης την 1η Οκτωβρίου αναμένεται να ανοίξει και η free agency όπου οι ελεύθεροι παίκτες θα μπορούν να επιλέξουν την επόμενη ομάδα στην καριέρα τους.

Amid so much chatter about the dizzying number of schedule/playoff structure formats flying around the NBA this week:



Some teams expect the NBA Draft to now land in September ... with forecasts of free agency starting as late as Oct. 1



The line, of course, may keep moving

— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 26, 2020