Ο ΛεΜπρον έφυγε πριν το τέλος και χωρίς να συγχαρεί τους νικητές! (pics & vid)

O ΛεΜπρον Τζέιμς έφυγε και πάλι από το παρκέ, χωρίς να τελειώσει το παιχνίδι και να σταθεί να χαιρετήσει τους αντιπάλους του.

Σίγουρα δεν είναι εύκολο για τον ΛεΜπρον Τζέιμς. Πέρασε μια δύσκολη σεζόν, με πολλά σκαμπανεβάσματα και τελικά αποκλείστηκε σε πρώτο γύρο playoffs, για πρώτη φορά στην καριέρα του.

Δεν άργησε όμως να τραβήξει πάνω του τα βλέμματα, αφού και πάλι έφυγε από το παρκέ, δίχως να χαιρετήσει κανέναν από τους παίκτες των Σανς, τουλάχιστον μπροστά στις κάμερες. Σε δεύτερο αγώνα, αποχώρησε δίχως να έχει τελειώσει το παιχνίδι και η κριτική που δέχεται πλέον είναι τεράστια.

Ο ΛεΜπρον, έστω και αν πήγε μετά, δεν έδειξε μπροστά σε όλους ότι υποκλίνεται στους νικητές και αυτό, για ακόμα μια φορά, προκαλεί όσους λένε ότι δεν ξέρει να χάνει.

A quick exit for Lakers’ LeBron James after Game 6 loss. No handshakes on the court w/ the Suns pic.twitter.com/hv7S60KHRk — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 4, 2021

King LeBron walking into the tunnel leaving his teammates behind without shaking hands or congratulating his life long friend Chris Paul



This your leader? pic.twitter.com/bZVTqHfrxy — advit² | Dani era ♡ (@AdvitInHiding) June 4, 2021

Can't wait to talk about LeBron leaving the court without shaking any hands ... just as he left the bench (and stench) with 5:40 left in the blowout Game 5 loss at Phoenix. That's who he is and always has been. June 4, 2021

Fuck that Lebron don’t shake hands. Head straight to the locker room — LAKERS 20-21 CHAMPS (@DougAM_) June 4, 2021

Lebron just bolted for the locker room without bothering to shake hands with Booker, Paul, or any of players of the Phoenix squad! Makes him look like a sore loser in my opinion! 🤔#PHXvsLAL — Roderick Harper (@rodharper) June 4, 2021

Lebron didn’t shake any of the Suns players hands. Walked to the locker room like a baby. June 4, 2021