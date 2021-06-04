Ο ΛεΜπρον έφυγε πριν το τέλος και χωρίς να συγχαρεί τους νικητές! (pics & vid)

O ΛεΜπρον Τζέιμς έφυγε και πάλι από το παρκέ, χωρίς να τελειώσει το παιχνίδι και να σταθεί να χαιρετήσει τους αντιπάλους του.

Σίγουρα δεν είναι εύκολο για τον ΛεΜπρον Τζέιμς. Πέρασε μια δύσκολη σεζόν, με πολλά σκαμπανεβάσματα και τελικά αποκλείστηκε σε πρώτο γύρο playoffs, για πρώτη φορά στην καριέρα του.

Δεν άργησε όμως να τραβήξει πάνω του τα βλέμματα, αφού και πάλι έφυγε από το παρκέ, δίχως να χαιρετήσει κανέναν από τους παίκτες των Σανς, τουλάχιστον μπροστά στις κάμερες. Σε δεύτερο αγώνα, αποχώρησε δίχως να έχει τελειώσει το παιχνίδι και η κριτική που δέχεται πλέον είναι τεράστια.

Ο ΛεΜπρον, έστω και αν πήγε μετά, δεν έδειξε μπροστά σε όλους ότι υποκλίνεται στους νικητές και αυτό, για ακόμα μια φορά, προκαλεί όσους λένε ότι δεν ξέρει να χάνει.

