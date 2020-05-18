ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Ουίλμπεκιν: «Όσο θα είμαι στο Ισραήλ θα βγαίνω από το σπίτι» (pics)

Ο Σκότι Ουίλμπεκιν ξεκαθάρισε μέσω των social media ότι δεν πρόκειται να παραμείνει κλεισμένος στο σπίτι όταν θα δεν θα έχει αγώνες με την Μακάμπι. 

Ο Αμερικανός γκαρντ της Μακάμπι ανέφερε χαρακτηριστικά: «Σας το λέω σε όλους. Δεν πρόκειται να κάθομαι μέσα στο σπίτι».

Στη συνέχεια υπήρξαν και αντιδράσεις στο twitter, με άλλους να τάσσονται υπέρ του Ουίλμπεκιν και άλλους να κατακρίνουν αυτήν την απόφαση. 

 

 

 

