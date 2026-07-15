The role of the European Parliament in the protection of critical infrastructure: Challenges for the security and resilience of the European Union

As Europe faces growing security threats, protecting critical infrastructure has become a strategic priority.

The protection of critical infrastructure has become one of the European Union's top priorities. Recent geopolitical developments, including the war in Ukraine, cyberattacks, hybrid threats, attacks on energy facilities, the climate crisis, and natural disasters, have demonstrated that the security of Member States no longer depends solely on military strength, but also on their ability to protect the infrastructure that supports citizens' daily lives and the functioning of the economy.

Energy facilities, electricity grids, telecommunications, ports, airports, railways, water supply systems, healthcare facilities, financial services, and digital infrastructures now constitute critical elements of European security. Their disruption can cause serious economic, social, and political consequences throughout the Union.

In this highly demanding environment, the European Parliament has attained an increasingly important role in shaping European policy regarding the protection of critical infrastructure. Through its legislative action, democratic scrutiny, and political oversight, it contributes substantially to the creation of a common European framework for security and resilience.

The new concept of security in the European Union

The concept of security has changed significantly in recent years. Traditionally, it was primarily linked to defense and border protection. Today, however, it encompasses a much broader range of risks that can affect the daily lives of European citizens.

Cyberattacks on public services, disinformation, energy supply disruptions, attacks on transport networks, and pandemics—as well as extreme weather events—are examples of modern threats requiring a coordinated European response.

The European Union is now adopting a resilience-based approach. Preventing threats is not enough, equally important is the ability of a country or an infrastructure system to continue operating during a crisis and to immediately return to normal.

This philosophy constitutes the core of modern European security policy.

What is considered as critical infrastructure?

Critical infrastructure is defined as systems, facilities, and services whose disruption would have serious consequences for society, the economy, public safety, or public health.

Key categories include:

• energy infrastructure,

• electricity and natural gas networks,

• transport,

• ports and airports,

• telecommunications,

• internet networks,

• digital services,

• hospitals,

• water supply networks,

• financial services,

• space infrastructure,

• public administration.

The ongoing digitalization of services has led to new interdependencies between different sectors. A cyberattack on a telecommunications provider can simultaneously affect banks, hospitals, transportation, and public services. This interconnectedness complicates the protection of critical infrastructure.

The legislative role of the European Parliament

The European Parliament participates equally with the Council of the European Union in the decision-making process through the ordinary legislative procedure. This means that no significant legislation regarding the protection of critical infrastructure can be adopted without its involvement.

In recent years, the Parliament has supported the adoption of a new legislative framework that significantly enhances the Union's security. Its contribution to the adoption of the Directive on the Resilience of Critical Entities (CER Directive) was particularly significant. The Directive requires Member States to identify their critical infrastructure, assess risks, and implement protection and crisis management plans.

Consequently, the NIS2 Directive is of particular importance, as it significantly strengthens the level of cybersecurity in key economic and societal sectors. The new rules impose stricter risk management requirements, faster incident reporting, and closer cooperation among Member States.

The European Parliament played a decisive role in shaping the final provisions, seeking a balance between a high level of security and the protection of fundamental rights.

Democratic oversight and accountability

Beyond its legislative function, the European Parliament exercises significant democratic oversight over European institutions and agencies active in the field of security.

Through the relevant parliamentary committees, it examines the implementation of European legislation, evaluates the effectiveness of policies, and calls on the European Commission to propose new initiatives when developments require so.

MEPs submit questions and organise public hearings with scientific experts, industry representatives, national authorities, and civil society organisations, ensuring that decisions are taken with transparency and democratic legitimacy.

This process strengthens citizens' trust in European institutions, particularly in such a sensitive sector as security.

The Importance of Cybersecurity

Cyberattacks are perhaps the greatest challenge that critical infrastructure faces today.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in attacks on hospitals, energy networks, public administrations, telecommunications providers, and financial institutions. These attacks are often linked to organized crime, state-sponsored groups, or hybrid operations aimed at destabilizing democratic societies.

The European Parliament consistently supports strengthening European cybersecurity, increasing investment in digital technologies, protecting personal data, and developing common mechanisms for incident response.

At the same time, it promotes the development of European technological capabilities so that the Union can lessen its dependence on third countries in critical digital sectors.

Hybrid threats and geopolitical developments

Hybrid threats are currently deemed to be one of the greatest challenges for the European Union.

They are not limited to military operations but combine cyberattacks, disinformation, economic pressures, attacks on energy infrastructure, and attempts to undermine democratic institutions.

Incidents of sabotage targeting energy infrastructure and underwater cables have highlighted the need for closer European cooperation. The European Parliament has repeatedly called for enhanced protection of maritime infrastructure, energy networks, and critical digital systems.

At the same time, it supports closer cooperation between the European Union and NATO on matters concerning the protection of critical infrastructure and the addressing of common threats.

Climate change as a risk factor

Climate change creates new challenges for critical infrastructure.

Floods, wildfires, prolonged heatwaves, and extreme weather conditions are increasingly affecting transport, energy networks, telecommunications, and water supply infrastructure.

The European Parliament argues that adaptation to climate change must be a key element in the design of new infrastructure. Resilience concerns not only protection against human-induced threats but also the capacity to cope with natural disasters.

Integrating the climate dimension into security policies has now become an integral part of the European strategy.

Future challenges

Despite the significant progress achieved, major challenges remain.

The pace of technological advancement requires continuous revision of legislation. Artificial intelligence, quantum computing, satellite communications, and new digital technologies create both new opportunities and new risks.

At the same time, protecting critical infrastructure requires significant public and private investment, close cooperation among Member States, and real-time information sharing.

Striking the right balance between security, personal data protection, and respect for citizens' fundamental rights also poses a particular challenge.

Conclusions

The protection of critical infrastructure has become a key pillar of the European Union's strategic autonomy and overall security. In a world where threats are multidimensional and often cross-border in nature, no single country can tackle these risks alone.

The European Parliament plays a pivotal role in shaping this new European security architecture. Through its legislative work, democratic oversight, and the promotion of common European policies, it contributes to building a Union that is more resilient, secure, and prepared for future challenges.

Protecting critical infrastructure is not merely a technical or operational matter. It is a question of democracy, economic stability, social cohesion, and the protection of European citizens. The success of European policy in this area will largely determine the Union's ability to respond to the crises of the 21st century and to safeguard the security, prosperity, and trust of its citizens.