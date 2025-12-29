Review: 2025 at the European Parliament

The past year reaffirmed the European Parliament’s pivotal role at a time of profound geopolitical, social and democratic challenges.

From strengthening Europe’s defence capacity and standing firmly behind Ukraine, to defending the rule of law, fundamental rights and press freedom, the European Parliament was consistently at the forefront of major developments. At the same time, it placed citizens’ everyday concerns at the centre of its agenda, addressing issues such as public health, housing, social cohesion and equality. Through legislative initiatives, political resolutions and strong symbolic actions, the Parliament helped shape the European narrative of a year that left a clear mark on the future of the Union.



January

January marked a dynamic start to the year with the launch of four new permanent committees reflecting Europeans’ evolving priorities. The Committees on Public Health (SANT), Security and Defence (SEDE), the Housing Crisis in the EU (HOUS) and the European Democracy Shield (EUDS) began work in key policy areas. These committees strengthen Parliament’s legislative and scrutiny role, shaping reports and proposals that feed into plenary debates. Their creation signals Parliament’s determination to respond to challenges such as health security, geopolitical instability, housing affordability and the protection of democracy, laying the groundwork for an eventful political year.



February

In February, the European Parliament sent a strong message in defence of democracy by refusing to recognise Georgia’s self-proclaimed government following the disputed elections of 26 October 2024. MEPs condemned the vote as fraudulent and denounced the anti-democratic practices of the ruling Georgian Dream party. They called on the international community to boycott Georgia’s governing elite and urged EU leaders not to treat it as the country’s legitimate representative. Parliament continued to recognise Salome Zourabichvili as Georgia’s lawful president, while the country’s EU accession process was effectively frozen, underscoring Parliament’s role as a guardian of democratic values.



March

March focused on European security. In a key resolution, MEPs stressed that safeguarding Europe’s security is first and foremost the EU’s own responsibility. They called for urgent action to reduce dependence on third countries in defence matters and welcomed Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s “ReArm Europe” initiative. Warning that Europe faces its most serious military threat since the end of the Cold War, Parliament also urged the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons. The vote highlighted the EU’s shift towards greater strategic autonomy and a more coordinated defence policy.



April

In April, culture took centre stage with the award of the 2025 LUX Audience Award to Flow, an animated film by Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis. Presented in Brussels, the award highlighted European cinema’s ability to address pressing social issues. Flow explores themes such as climate change, migration and resilience—core concerns of EU policymaking. Films from Greece, France, Ukraine and Belgium also reached the final stage, reflecting Europe’s cultural diversity. With votes equally weighted between citizens and MEPs, the LUX Award continues to bridge the gap between European institutions and the public.



May

In May, Parliament reassessed EU-Turkey relations, concluding that accession talks cannot be resumed under current conditions. MEPs cited persistent democratic shortcomings and Turkey’s increasingly authoritarian trajectory, despite the pro-European aspirations of large parts of Turkish society. While leaving the door open to alternative forms of cooperation, Parliament ruled out progress towards membership, highlighting both the limits of EU enlargement and the central importance of adherence to democratic principles and the rule of law.

June

June saw Parliament voice deep concern over the state of the rule of law within the EU, following its assessment of the Commission’s annual report. MEPs condemned political interference in corruption investigations, misuse of judicial systems and restrictions on fundamental freedoms. They also highlighted attacks on LGBTQI+ rights, the shrinking space for civil society and the growing use of technology to curtail democratic rights. Parliament called for a stronger link between EU funding and respect for the rule of law, reinforcing its role as a defender of the Union’s core values.



July

July marked a milestone for Bulgaria and the euro area. The European Parliament gave its green light for Bulgaria to adopt the euro on 1 January 2026, confirming that the country meets all required criteria. Bulgaria, which joined the EU in 2007, will become the eurozone’s 21st member, strengthening economic cohesion and stability. Through its consultative opinion, Parliament underlined the importance of economic convergence and trust in the single currency as pillars of European integration.



September

In September, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola visited Kyiv, sending a powerful message of solidarity with Ukraine. She met with the country’s leadership, addressed the Ukrainian parliament and inaugurated the Parliament’s new liaison office in the capital. Metsola reaffirmed Europe’s unwavering support for Ukraine, including humanitarian, military and diplomatic assistance, alongside continued sanctions against Russia. The visit highlighted Parliament’s active role on the international stage.



October

October was dedicated to defending freedom of expression and journalism. Parliament announced the winners of the 2025 Sakharov Prize, awarded to two imprisoned journalists persecuted for criticising authoritarian regimes. At the same time, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Journalism Prize went to the investigative platform Follow the Money for exposing networks used to bypass sanctions on Russian oil. The awards underscored the vital role of independent journalism and Parliament’s commitment to protecting fundamental freedoms.



November

In November, Parliament approved the EU’s first-ever programme for the European defence industry (EDIP), with a budget of €1.5 billion. The programme aims to strengthen Europe’s defence industrial and technological base, enhance military capabilities and support Ukraine. New funding tools and a common legal framework for defence projects mark a significant step towards greater EU strategic autonomy and a more coordinated defence policy.



December

The year concluded in December with a strong stance on women’s rights. Parliament backed the European Citizens’ Initiative “My Voice, My Choice”, calling for universal access to safe and legal abortion across Europe. MEPs proposed the creation of an EU funding mechanism to support member states and emphasised the Union’s role in promoting sexual and reproductive health and rights. The resolution reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to bodily autonomy and fundamental rights, bringing to a close a year of decisive political action.