Συναγερμός στην Ιερουσαλήμ: Ένας νεκρός και τρεις τραυματίες από πυροβολισμούς (vids)

Ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ κατά δύο πολιτών και δύο αστυνομικών κοντά στην περιοχή του Δυτικού Τείχους στην Ιερουσαλήμ.

Ένας ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ και τραυμάτισε δύο πολίτες και δύο αστυνομικούς στην Ιερουσαλήμ.

Συγκεκριμένα, ο ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ κατά δύο πολιτών και δύο αστυνομικών κοντά στην περιοχή του Δυτικού Τείχους, με αποτέλεσμα να τραυματιστούν και οι τέσσερις.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, στη συνέχεια ο ένοπλος φέρεται να έστρεψε το όπλο στον εαυτό του και να αυτοκτόνησε.

Ενώ άλλα δημοσιεύματα αναφέρουν πως οι αστυνομικοί τον πυροβόλησαν και τον σκότωσαν.