Συναγερμός στην Ιερουσαλήμ: Ένας νεκρός και τρεις τραυματίες από πυροβολισμούς (vids)

Ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ κατά δύο πολιτών και δύο αστυνομικών κοντά στην περιοχή του Δυτικού Τείχους στην Ιερουσαλήμ.

Ένας ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ και τραυμάτισε δύο πολίτες και δύο αστυνομικούς στην Ιερουσαλήμ.

Συγκεκριμένα, ο ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ κατά δύο πολιτών και δύο αστυνομικών κοντά στην περιοχή του Δυτικού Τείχους, με αποτέλεσμα να τραυματιστούν και οι τέσσερις.

Moment of the apparent shooting terror attack near the Temple Mount as it was caught on the live CCTV cam overlooking the Western Wall.

Police forces can be seen running towards the area as bystanders are fleeing. #Israel #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/oscvPVADPw — parallel_universe (@ignis_fatum) November 21, 2021

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, στη συνέχεια ο ένοπλος φέρεται να έστρεψε το όπλο στον εαυτό του και να αυτοκτόνησε.

Breaking reports of a terror arrack in the Old City of #Jerusalem. Many shots being fired in the video clip here. So far we know the terrorist was apprehended pic.twitter.com/3efJkcUua2 — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) November 21, 2021

Ενώ άλλα δημοσιεύματα αναφέρουν πως οι αστυνομικοί τον πυροβόλησαν και τον σκότωσαν.