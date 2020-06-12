Μπράουν: «Είμαι μαύρος, έχω νιώσει τον πόνο της κατάρρευσης» (pic)

Μήνυμα κατά του ρατσισμού έστειλε ο Κρις Μπράουν. Ο ποδοσφαιριστής του ΟΦΗ, ανέβασε φωτογραφία στο Instagram κι έστειλε το δικό του συγκλονιστικό μήνυμα.
Μεταξύ άλλων, ο Μπράουν, γράφει: «Είμαι ΜΑΥΡΟΣ, έχω νιώσει τον πόνο της κατάρρευσης. Μέσα από αυτόν τον αρνητισμό που υπάρχει γύρω μας ας κάνουμε κάτι θετικό».
I am a BLACK MAN!... I build ... I don’t tear down other BLACK MEN! ... I have felt the pain of being torn down and I have decided I will deliberate about building others! If I didn’t tag you, please don’t be offended. I tried to pick people I thought would do this challenge!! All too often, we men find it easier to criticise each other, instead of building each other up. With all the negativity going around let’s do something positive!! Upload 1 picture of yourself...ONLY you. Then tag as many brothers to do the same. Let’s build ourselves up, instead of tearing ourselves down. COPY AND PASTE #blacklivesmatter