Καπίνο: Η ΑΕ Λεμεσού οδηγεί την κούρσα στο κυπριακό πρωτάθλημα

Καπίνο: Η ΑΕ Λεμεσού οδηγεί την κούρσα στο κυπριακό πρωτάθλημα

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Καπίνο: Η ΑΕ Λεμεσού οδηγεί την κούρσα στο κυπριακό πρωτάθλημα

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Ο Στέφανος Καπίνο έχει πρωταγωνιστικό ρόλο στην πορεία πρωταθλητισμού της ΑΕ Λεμεσού στη φετινή κυπριακή λίγκα.

Με τον Στέφανο Καπίνο κάτω από τα δοκάρια να... κατεβάζει ρολά, η ΑΕ Λεμεσού πραγματοποιεί εξαιρετική εκκίνηση στην Α' Κατηγορία του κυπριακού ποδοσφαίρου, αφού μετά από 6 αγωνιστικές μετράει 5 νίκες και μια ήττα, ούσα μόνη πρώτη στον βαθμολογικό πίνακα (15β.).

Ο Έλληνας πορτιέρε είναι καθοριστικός για την ομάδα του Ούγκο Μάρτινς, αφού σε 3 εκ των 6 παιχνιδιών δεν έχει αφήσει την εστία του να παραβιαστεί, με τους φιλάθλους της Λεμεσιανής ομάδας ήδη να τον έχουν βάλει στην... καρδιά τους. Στα 32 του χρόνια ο άλλοτε πορτιέρε των δυο «αιωνίων» της Ελλάδας, Παναθηναϊκού και Ολυμπιακού φέρεται να έχει βρει το... λιμάνι του στην πόλη της Νήσου της Αφροδίτης και μοιάζει έτοιμος να οδηγήσει την ΑΕ Λεμεσού στο πρώτο της πρωτάθλημα ύστερα από το 2012.

     

    Διάβασε όλα τα τελευταία νέα της αθλητικής επικαιρότητας. Μάθε για όλους τους live αγώνες σήμερα και δες τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας και της εβδομάδας μέσα από το υπερπλήρες Πρόγραμμα TV του Gazzetta. Ακολούθησέ μας και στο Google News.

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