Ο Στέφανος Καπίνο έχει πρωταγωνιστικό ρόλο στην πορεία πρωταθλητισμού της ΑΕ Λεμεσού στη φετινή κυπριακή λίγκα.

Με τον Στέφανο Καπίνο κάτω από τα δοκάρια να... κατεβάζει ρολά, η ΑΕ Λεμεσού πραγματοποιεί εξαιρετική εκκίνηση στην Α' Κατηγορία του κυπριακού ποδοσφαίρου, αφού μετά από 6 αγωνιστικές μετράει 5 νίκες και μια ήττα, ούσα μόνη πρώτη στον βαθμολογικό πίνακα (15β.).

Ο Έλληνας πορτιέρε είναι καθοριστικός για την ομάδα του Ούγκο Μάρτινς, αφού σε 3 εκ των 6 παιχνιδιών δεν έχει αφήσει την εστία του να παραβιαστεί, με τους φιλάθλους της Λεμεσιανής ομάδας ήδη να τον έχουν βάλει στην... καρδιά τους. Στα 32 του χρόνια ο άλλοτε πορτιέρε των δυο «αιωνίων» της Ελλάδας, Παναθηναϊκού και Ολυμπιακού φέρεται να έχει βρει το... λιμάνι του στην πόλη της Νήσου της Αφροδίτης και μοιάζει έτοιμος να οδηγήσει την ΑΕ Λεμεσού στο πρώτο της πρωτάθλημα ύστερα από το 2012.

AEL Limassol secured an important 2–0 away victory over Omonoia Aradippou, scoring twice in the space of just one minute. AEL dominated possession throughout much of the first half, but both teams struggled to convert their opportunities. Their best first-half chance came in the 29th minute when Tavares fired over the crossbar following a good pass from Jovetic. The match remained goalless at half-time. Omonoia Aradippou thought they had taken the lead immediately after the restart, but Petrovic's 46th-minute goal was disallowed for offside following a VAR review. The decisive moments came shortly after the hour mark. In the 62nd minute, Singh produced a powerful shot from outside the penalty area that took a big deflection to put AEL ahead. Just one minute later, Singh combined with Geoffrey, who finished impressively inside the box to double AEL's advantage. Omonoia Aradippou tried to respond, creating several chances through Petrovic, Gonzalez and Lomonaco. Goalkeeper Kapino made a vital save from Petrovic in the 71st minute, while the hosts missed further opportunities to reduce the deficit.