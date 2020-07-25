ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • SERIE A
  • NBA
  • SÜPER LIG

ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροChampionnat
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE
Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν: Ο Μπαπέ πανηγύρισε το Κύπελλο με πατερίτσες! (pics)

Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν: Ο Μπαπέ πανηγύρισε το Κύπελλο με πατερίτσες! (pics)

Με πατερίτσες και νάρθηκα στο πόδι ο Κιλιάν Μπαπέ, πανηγύρισε την κατάκτηση του τροπαίου!

Ούτε ο σοβαρός τραυματισμός του δεν τον εμπόδισε να πανηγυρίσει την κατάκτηση του Κυπέλλου εις βάρος της Σεντ Ετιέν. Ο Κιλιάν Μπαπέ, με πατερίτσες και νάρθηκα γιόρτασε την κατάκτηση του Κυπέλλου.

Φωτογραφίες: Getty Images / Ideal Image.

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα