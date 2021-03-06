Ο Κόνλεϊ στη θέση του Μπούκερ στο All Star Game! (pic & vid)

Άτυχος στάθηκε ο Ντέβιν Μπούκερ Ο σταρ των Σανς χτύπησε το αριστερό του γόνατο στο ματς κόντρα στους Ουόριορς και θα αναγκαστεί να χάσει το All Star Game.

O Μάικ Κόνλεϊ θα πάρει τη θέση του τόσο στον κυρίως αγώνα, όσο και στον διαγωνισμό τριπόντων.

Οι Τζαζ πλέον θα έχουν 3 παίκτες στο Αll Star Game μετά από Μίτσελ και Γκομπέρ, ενώ ο Κόνλεϊ θα βρεθεί στην Team Durant μαζί με Ίρβινγκ, Εμπίντ, Λέοναρντ, Μπιλ, Τέιτουμ, Χάρντεν, Ουίλιαμσον, Λαβίν, Ραντλ, Βούτσεβιτς και Μίτσελ.

This is the play Devin Booker sprained his knee last night. First quarter Kent Bazemore drive. Knee-to-knee. Booker spent the rest of the game limping lightly. Wondered at the time if it'd hold him out of All-Star game. Leads to tonight's Mike Conley replacement bid. pic.twitter.com/uakTH3f2ok

— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 6, 2021