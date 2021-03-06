bwin
 
 
Ο Κόνλεϊ στη θέση του Μπούκερ στο All Star Game! (pic & vid)

O Nτέβιν Μπούκερ θα χάσει το All Star Game λόγω τραυματισμού και στη θέση του θα βρεθεί ο Μάικ Κόνλεϊ.

Άτυχος στάθηκε ο Ντέβιν Μπούκερ Ο σταρ των Σανς χτύπησε το αριστερό του γόνατο στο ματς κόντρα στους Ουόριορς και θα αναγκαστεί να χάσει το All Star Game.

O Μάικ Κόνλεϊ θα πάρει τη θέση του τόσο στον κυρίως αγώνα, όσο και στον διαγωνισμό τριπόντων.

Οι Τζαζ πλέον θα έχουν 3 παίκτες στο Αll Star Game μετά από Μίτσελ και Γκομπέρ, ενώ ο Κόνλεϊ θα βρεθεί στην Team Durant μαζί με Ίρβινγκ, Εμπίντ, Λέοναρντ, Μπιλ, Τέιτουμ, Χάρντεν, Ουίλιαμσον, Λαβίν, Ραντλ, Βούτσεβιτς και Μίτσελ.

