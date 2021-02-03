ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑBrooklyn Nets
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE
Ντουράντ: Δεύτερος 500άρης μετά τον Τσάμπερλεϊν! (pic)

Ντουράντ: Δεύτερος 500άρης μετά τον Τσάμπερλεϊν! (pic)

Ντουράντ: Δεύτερος 500άρης μετά τον Τσάμπερλεϊν! (pic)

Ο Κέβιν Ντουράντ βάδισε στα χνάρια του Ουίλτ Τσάμπερλεϊν και κατάφερε να μπει σε ένα πολύ κλειστό «club» με τον «Big Dipper». 

Ο σούπερ σταρ του Μπρούκλιν χρειάστηκε 17 ματς προκειμένου να φτάσει 500 πόντους και έγινε ο δεύτερος πιο γρήγορος παίκτης που φτάνει σε αυτό το milestone.

Η πρωτιά ανήκει στον Ουίλτ Τσάμπερλεϊν, ο οποίος τη σεζόν 1959-60 είχε χρειαστεί μόλις 14 ματς για να φτάσει την 500άρα!  

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα