Ντουράντ: Δεύτερος 500άρης μετά τον Τσάμπερλεϊν! (pic)

Ο σούπερ σταρ του Μπρούκλιν χρειάστηκε 17 ματς προκειμένου να φτάσει 500 πόντους και έγινε ο δεύτερος πιο γρήγορος παίκτης που φτάνει σε αυτό το milestone.

Η πρωτιά ανήκει στον Ουίλτ Τσάμπερλεϊν, ο οποίος τη σεζόν 1959-60 είχε χρειαστεί μόλις 14 ματς για να φτάσει την 500άρα!

FROM ELIAS: Kevin Durant reached 500 points with the Nets in just 17 games. That is tied for the 2nd-fastest a player has reached 500 points with a team in NBA history. Only Wilt Chamberlain did it faster with the Warriors in 1959-60 (14 games). pic.twitter.com/WpojGnZMic

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2021