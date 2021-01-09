ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑChicago Bulls
ΛαΒίν: Θύμισε Τζόρνταν με 8/8 σουτ στην πρώτη περίοδο! (pic)

Ο Ζακ ΛαΒίν είχε 8/8 σουτ στο πρώτο δωδεκάλεπτο κόντρα στους Λέικερς, θυμίζοντας επίδοση του τεράστιου Μάικλ Τζορνταν.

Ο ηγέτης των Μπουλς τελείωσε με 8/8 σουτ και 19 πόντους το πρώτο δωδεκάλεπτο κόντρα στους Λέικερς.

Αυτή η επίδοση είναι και η κορυφαία των ταύρων την τελευταία 25ετία.

Με αυτόν τον τρόπο ο ΛαΒίν... έπιασε τους Μάικλ Τζόρνταν, Έντι Κάρι και Λυόλ Ντενγκ

