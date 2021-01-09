ΛαΒίν: Θύμισε Τζόρνταν με 8/8 σουτ στην πρώτη περίοδο! (pic)

Ο ηγέτης των Μπουλς τελείωσε με 8/8 σουτ και 19 πόντους το πρώτο δωδεκάλεπτο κόντρα στους Λέικερς.

Αυτή η επίδοση είναι και η κορυφαία των ταύρων την τελευταία 25ετία.

Με αυτόν τον τρόπο ο ΛαΒίν... έπιασε τους Μάικλ Τζόρνταν, Έντι Κάρι και Λυόλ Ντενγκ

Zach LaVine finished 8-8 with 19 points in the first quarter against the Lakers.

That is tied for the most makes without a miss in a quarter by a Bulls player over the last 25 seasons.

He tied Eddy Curry, Luol Deng and Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/qn3ATWdOdI

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 9, 2021