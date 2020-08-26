Αποχώρησαν και οι παίκτες των Ορλάντο Μάτζικ από το παρκέ (vids)

Η ομάδα του Μιλγουόκι δεν εμφανίστηκε ποτέ στο παρκέ για το «ζέσταμα» ενόψει του αγώνα με το Ορλάντο θέλοντας να διαμαρτυρηθούν για το νέο περιστατικό της αστυνομικής βίας.

Στη συνέχεια του ακολούθησαν και οι Ορλάντο Μάτζικ, οι παίκτες των οποίων αποχώρησαν για τα αποδυτήρια!

Δείτε τα σχετικά βίντεο

The Bucks still haven't come out to the court for Game 5 and the Magic have left the court. pic.twitter.com/tA6pSaXGsM — ESPN (@espn) August 26, 2020

Magic players leaving the floor, Bucks not leaving their locker room, officials have a serious discussion. pic.twitter.com/qQEMfJUy3w — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 26, 2020