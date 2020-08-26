Αποχώρησαν και οι παίκτες των Ορλάντο Μάτζικ από το παρκέ (vids)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
Μετά τους Μιλγουόκι Μπακς, ούτε οι Ορλάντο Μάτζικ φαίνονται διατεθειμένοι να αγωνιστούν στο Game 5 της σειράς. 

Η ομάδα του Μιλγουόκι δεν εμφανίστηκε ποτέ στο παρκέ για το «ζέσταμα» ενόψει του αγώνα με το Ορλάντο θέλοντας να διαμαρτυρηθούν για το νέο περιστατικό της αστυνομικής βίας.

Στη συνέχεια του ακολούθησαν και οι Ορλάντο Μάτζικ, οι παίκτες των οποίων αποχώρησαν για τα αποδυτήρια! 

