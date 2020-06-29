ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • SUPER LEAGUE 1
  • PREMIER LEAGUE
  • LALIGA SANTANDER
  • SUPER LEAGUE 2
  • SÜPER LIG

  • LIVE

    ΚΡΙΣΤΑΛ ΠAΛΑΣ 0

    vs

    ΜΠΕΡΝΛΙ 0

    LIVE MATCH

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑWashington Wizards
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE
Ουίζαρντς: Χωρίς τον Τζον Ουόλ στο Ορλάντο (pic)

Ουίζαρντς: Χωρίς τον Τζον Ουόλ στο Ορλάντο (pic)

Ουίζαρντς: Χωρίς τον Τζον Ουόλ στο Ορλάντο! (pic)

Ο Τζον Ουόλ δεν πρόκειται να ενισχύσει τους Ουάσινγκτον Ουίζαρντς ενόψει του restart στο ΝΒΑ. 

Όπως ανέφερε ο δημοσιογράφος Ντέιβιντ Όλντριτζ από το «Τhe Αthletic» ο Ουόλ δεν πρόκειται να μεταβεί στην Disney World για το restart αφού εκείνη την περίοδο θα βρίσκεται στο Μαϊάμι για ατομικές προπονήσεις. 

Να σημειωθεί ότι ο Τζον Ουόλ δεν έχει αγωνιστεί καθόλου τη φετινή σεζόν λόγω του τραυματισμού που τον ταλαιπώρησε. 

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα