Ουίζαρντς: Χωρίς τον Τζον Ουόλ στο Ορλάντο! (pic)

Όπως ανέφερε ο δημοσιογράφος Ντέιβιντ Όλντριτζ από το «Τhe Αthletic» ο Ουόλ δεν πρόκειται να μεταβεί στην Disney World για το restart αφού εκείνη την περίοδο θα βρίσκεται στο Μαϊάμι για ατομικές προπονήσεις.

Να σημειωθεί ότι ο Τζον Ουόλ δεν έχει αγωνιστεί καθόλου τη φετινή σεζόν λόγω του τραυματισμού που τον ταλαιπώρησε.

Tommy Sheppard says John Wall will be in Miami while the Wizards are in Orlando, working w/some coaches that don’t make the trip to Disney. Says that the break cost Wall the basketball ramp-up timing he’d been gaining in workouts during the season when the COVID break occurred.

— David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) June 29, 2020