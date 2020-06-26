Μια καριέρα που άρχισε το 1998 στους Ράπτορς και ολοκληρώθηκε το 2020 στους Χοκς.

Μέσα σε αυτά τα 22 χρόνια, ο Βινς Κάρτερ μπορεί να μην κατέκτησε ένα πρωτάθλημα, αλλά προσέφερε μοναδικές, απολαυστικές στιγμές, αξέχαστα καρφώματα κι έγινε οκτώ φορές All-Star.

Ο ίδιος είχε πάρει την απόφασή του πως φέτος θα ήταν η τελευταία του σεζόν στα παρκέ. Ο κορονοϊός, βέβαια, έγραψε αυτό το φινάλε με λίγο πιο...άδοξο τρόπο.

Ο «Vinsanity» δεν άλλαξε γνώμη και είπε επίσημα πως «τελείωσα οριστικά με το επαγγελματικό μπάσκετ» και όλος ο κόσμος τον αποχαιρετά.

Oh my goodness @mrvincecarter15 https://t.co/AHc2VgS5Un

THANK YOU @mrvincecarter15 .! ILL BE FOREVER THANKFUL FOR YOU TAKING ROOKIE JC UNDER YOUR WINGS AND HELPING MOLD ME INTO THE PRO I AM TODAY! ENJOY THE HALL OF FAME LEGEND IT WAS ONE HELLUAVA RIDE GLAD TO SHARE SOME MEMORIES WITH YOU.! -99

Congrats on a HOF career @mrvincecarter15 ! It was a honor to play along side of you! pic.twitter.com/7Mwp9Kywz8

Congratulations on an amazing career! @mrvincecarter15 Had the pleasure of playing vs you and with you! Always a class act! Thank you!! #Vinsanity #HalfManHalfAmazing pic.twitter.com/QlDZjWwwy2

Unbelievable career Vince! Thank you for your invaluable contributions to the game we love. pic.twitter.com/TCI2zg2YX9

Thank You VC for everything !! @mrvincecarter15 pic.twitter.com/2CSTbXY8Hq

Half man, half amazing! The legend I subbed in for to start my NBA career! Congrats on an amazing career, enjoy your retirement! @mrvincecarter15 pic.twitter.com/rZURBtICLx

Congratulations on an unforgettable career, @mrvincecarter15 !

22 seasons & countless memories... thank you, @mrvincecarter15 ! #H15TORY pic.twitter.com/fww6UQhoLZ

Thank you, @mrvincecarter15 , for everything you've done to grow the game of basketball in Canada. #WeAreTeamCanada #StandOnGuard pic.twitter.com/wsY6ci3Pse

Thank you for everything, @mrvincecarter15 pic.twitter.com/g3i1rGx1BR

Today we salute the career of a legend.

Congrats to an amazing career, @mrvincecarter15 ! #H15TORY pic.twitter.com/mWX2gmVR0l

Who better than the man himself!? @mrvincecarter15 ranks his TOP 10 DUNKS! #H15TORY pic.twitter.com/dRkf9wTNKk

Thank you for all you've done for our game. pic.twitter.com/hvztucv3F5

Congratulations and thank you, @mrvincecarter15 #TBT to when we recognized Half Man, Half Amazing in his final game at the @attcenter ! pic.twitter.com/7SFiuyrX9O

Dear @mrvincecarter15,

Thank you for inspiring a nation to believe.

Thank you for laying the foundation of basketball in Canada.

Thank you for letting us fly with you.

Thank you for a lifetime of memories.

Love, Canada pic.twitter.com/vTkWLfss4M

— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 25, 2020