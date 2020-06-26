ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Κάρτερ: Ο κόσμος του ΝΒΑ τον αποχαιρετά! (pics & vids)

Ο Βινς Κάρτερ αποσύρθηκε

Η λαμπρή καριέρα του Βινς Κάρτερ έφτασε στο τέλος της και όλο το ΝΒΑ αποχαιρετά τον 43χρονο παίκτη.

Μια καριέρα που άρχισε το 1998 στους Ράπτορς και ολοκληρώθηκε το 2020 στους Χοκς.

Μέσα σε αυτά τα 22 χρόνια, ο Βινς Κάρτερ μπορεί να μην κατέκτησε ένα πρωτάθλημα, αλλά προσέφερε μοναδικές, απολαυστικές στιγμές, αξέχαστα καρφώματα κι έγινε οκτώ φορές All-Star.

Ο ίδιος είχε πάρει την απόφασή του πως φέτος θα ήταν η τελευταία του σεζόν στα παρκέ. Ο κορονοϊός, βέβαια, έγραψε αυτό το φινάλε με λίγο πιο...άδοξο τρόπο.

Ο «Vinsanity» δεν άλλαξε γνώμη και είπε επίσημα πως «τελείωσα οριστικά με το επαγγελματικό μπάσκετ» και όλος ο κόσμος τον αποχαιρετά.

Από παίκτες...

Oh my goodness @mrvincecarter15 https://t.co/AHc2VgS5Un

— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 26, 2020

Ομάδες...

Congratulations on an unforgettable career, @mrvincecarter15!

pic.twitter.com/lcZuEPElrV

— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 25, 2020

Ακόμα και media...

Vince Carter has played with or against these NBA fathers & sons!

Rick & Jalen Brunson
Dell, Seth & Steph Curry
Patrick Ewing & Jr
Harvey, Jerami & Jerian Grant
Tim Hardaway & Jr
Jaren Jackson & Jr
Gary Payton & II
Glenn Robinson & III
Arvydas & Domantas Sabonis
Gary Trent & Jr pic.twitter.com/l9bBV65fu9

— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 26, 2020

