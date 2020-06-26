Μια καριέρα που άρχισε το 1998 στους Ράπτορς και ολοκληρώθηκε το 2020 στους Χοκς.
Μέσα σε αυτά τα 22 χρόνια, ο Βινς Κάρτερ μπορεί να μην κατέκτησε ένα πρωτάθλημα, αλλά προσέφερε μοναδικές, απολαυστικές στιγμές, αξέχαστα καρφώματα κι έγινε οκτώ φορές All-Star.
Ο ίδιος είχε πάρει την απόφασή του πως φέτος θα ήταν η τελευταία του σεζόν στα παρκέ. Ο κορονοϊός, βέβαια, έγραψε αυτό το φινάλε με λίγο πιο...άδοξο τρόπο.
Ο «Vinsanity» δεν άλλαξε γνώμη και είπε επίσημα πως «τελείωσα οριστικά με το επαγγελματικό μπάσκετ» και όλος ο κόσμος τον αποχαιρετά.
Από παίκτες...
Oh my goodness @mrvincecarter15 https://t.co/AHc2VgS5Un
— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 26, 2020
THANK YOU @mrvincecarter15 .! ILL BE FOREVER THANKFUL FOR YOU TAKING ROOKIE JC UNDER YOUR WINGS AND HELPING MOLD ME INTO THE PRO I AM TODAY! ENJOY THE HALL OF FAME LEGEND IT WAS ONE HELLUAVA RIDE GLAD TO SHARE SOME MEMORIES WITH YOU.! -99
— JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) June 25, 2020
Congrats on a HOF career @mrvincecarter15 ! It was a honor to play along side of you! pic.twitter.com/7Mwp9Kywz8
— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) June 25, 2020
Congratulations on an amazing career! @mrvincecarter15
Had the pleasure of playing vs you and with you! Always a class act!
Thank you!! #Vinsanity #HalfManHalfAmazing pic.twitter.com/QlDZjWwwy2
— jose manuel calderon (@JmCalderon) June 25, 2020
Unbelievable career Vince!
Thank you for your invaluable contributions to the game we love. pic.twitter.com/TCI2zg2YX9
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) June 25, 2020
Thank You VC for everything !! @mrvincecarter15 pic.twitter.com/2CSTbXY8Hq
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 25, 2020
Half man, half amazing! The legend I subbed in for to start my NBA career! Congrats on an amazing career, enjoy your retirement! @mrvincecarter15 pic.twitter.com/rZURBtICLx
— Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) June 25, 2020
Ομάδες...
Congratulations on an unforgettable career, @mrvincecarter15!
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 25, 2020
22 seasons & countless memories... thank you, @mrvincecarter15! #H15TORY pic.twitter.com/fww6UQhoLZ
— NBA (@NBA) June 25, 2020
Thank you, @mrvincecarter15, for everything you've done to grow the game of basketball in Canada. #WeAreTeamCanada #StandOnGuard pic.twitter.com/wsY6ci3Pse
— Canada Basketball (@CanBball) June 25, 2020
22 Years of Greatness
Congrats on a legendary career, @mrvincecarter15. pic.twitter.com/RdcVoghtcl
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 25, 2020
Today we salute the career of a legend.
Thank you for everything, @mrvincecarter15 pic.twitter.com/g3i1rGx1BR
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) June 25, 2020
Congrats to an amazing career, @mrvincecarter15! #H15TORY pic.twitter.com/mWX2gmVR0l
— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 25, 2020
Who better than the man himself!?@mrvincecarter15 ranks his TOP 10 DUNKS! #H15TORY pic.twitter.com/dRkf9wTNKk
— NBA (@NBA) June 25, 2020
22 years of Vince Carter taking flight#H15TORY x #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/TbXPHljci3
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 26, 2020
Good luck in retirement, @mrvincecarter15
Thank you for all you've done for our game. pic.twitter.com/hvztucv3F5
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 25, 2020
Congratulations and thank you, @mrvincecarter15 #TBT to when we recognized Half Man, Half Amazing in his final game at the @attcenter! pic.twitter.com/7SFiuyrX9O
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 25, 2020
Dear @mrvincecarter15,
Thank you for inspiring a nation to believe.
Thank you for laying the foundation of basketball in Canada.
Thank you for letting us fly with you.
Thank you for a lifetime of memories.
Love, Canada pic.twitter.com/vTkWLfss4M
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 25, 2020
Mr. Vince Carter pic.twitter.com/Khc1OPoCqP
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 25, 2020
To a legendary career.
Congratulations on retirement, and thank you for everything, @mrvincecarter15 pic.twitter.com/cvOplP05KP
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 25, 2020
Ακόμα και media...
Vince Carter has played with or against these NBA fathers & sons!
Rick & Jalen Brunson
Dell, Seth & Steph Curry
Patrick Ewing & Jr
Harvey, Jerami & Jerian Grant
Tim Hardaway & Jr
Jaren Jackson & Jr
Gary Payton & II
Glenn Robinson & III
Arvydas & Domantas Sabonis
Gary Trent & Jr pic.twitter.com/l9bBV65fu9
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 26, 2020
The last points scored of Vince Carter's career.
The crowd let him hear it pic.twitter.com/Fngt9RwgTI
— ESPN (@espn) June 25, 2020
It took 22 years but Vince Carter has finally landed. Congrats on a special, special flight, VC. @SLAMKicks pic.twitter.com/LqWjKvPsgw
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) June 25, 2020
.@mrvincecarter15 jumping over 7’2” Frederic Weis is the greatest in-game dunk EVER! pic.twitter.com/vdkaqcSgR5
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 25, 2020
Thank you, @mrvincecarter15 pic.twitter.com/y8EUoe0MtC
— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) June 25, 2020
.@mrvincecarter15 is officially hanging it up.
Thanks for the memories pic.twitter.com/qPTwE1I1We
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 25, 2020
"I'm officially done." - Vince Carter
(via Winging It Pod) pic.twitter.com/TGCNR21W0o
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 25, 2020
Thank you, @mrvincecarter15 pic.twitter.com/uOJOh5fJ4g
— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) June 25, 2020
After 22 seasons in the NBA, Vince Carter is hanging up his threads and calling it a career https://t.co/IPI9BO833O
— CNN (@CNN) June 25, 2020
Half man, half amazing.
Vince Carter has a nasty highlight reel pic.twitter.com/q2WXELCGkx
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 25, 2020