Οι αντιδράσεις των ΝΒΑers για τον θάνατο του Τζέρι Σλόαν (pics)

Πρώην και νυν παίκτες της Γιούτα Τζαζ, άνθρωποι που συνεργάστηκαν μαζί του, άνθρωποι που τον θαύμαζαν από τον μαγικό κόσμο του ΝΒΑ, είχαν και από κάτι να πουν για τον θρύλο στον πάγκο της Γιούτα Τζαζ.

Ο Τζέρι Σλόαν αντιμετώπιζε σοβαρά προβλήματα υγείας το τελευταίο διάστημα ωστόσο δεν μπόρεσε να τα ξεπεράσει και άφησε την Παρασκευή (22/5) την τελευταία του πνοή.

Δείτε τις αντιδράσεις των NBAers...

Θερλ Μπέιλι

Heaven better be ready for you Jerry. Go coach ‘em up! Thanks for the privilege of playing for you. Rest In Peace coach. pic.twitter.com/doTeGdBNBX — Thurl Bailey (@bigTbailey) May 22, 2020

Κάρλος Μπούζερ

Γκόρντον Χέιγουορντ

I didn't get to spend a lot of time playing for Coach Sloan, but coming in as a rookie he had a major impact on my transition to the @NBA. I'm grateful for that. Prayers to his family, friends and loved ones. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DYJ4F4CvRw — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) May 22, 2020

Ντόνοβαν Μίτσελ

Μαρκ Ίτον

Τζορτζ Καρλ

Saddened to learn of the news of Jerry’s passing this morning. He was a tremendous coach and a great leader. We battled against each other throughout our careers. He will be missed. — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) May 22, 2020

Σκότι Πίπεν

I loved everything about Jerry Sloan, from the way he played to the way he coached. He was a tenacious competitor who represented the Bulls of the 70s so well. Jerry became one of my favorite coaches when he was on the 1996 Dream Team staff and it was an honor to learn from him. pic.twitter.com/pEhbmiFbzp — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) May 22, 2020

Ντερόν Ουίλιαμς

Ρούντι Γκομπέρ

R.I.P Jerry Sloan — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 22, 2020

Τζο Ινγκλες

RIP Coach.. You don’t think of the Jazz without thinking of Coach Sloan, Thankyou. https://t.co/89I7uUeZqy — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) May 22, 2020

Πολ Μίλσαπ

Thank you for the opportunities, thank you for the lessons, thank you for help mold me into a great basketball player and man. I will always bring my “lunch pail” to work! RIP Coach Sloan pic.twitter.com/GPICXmG7N6 — Paul Millsap (@Paulmillsap4) May 22, 2020

Κρις Πολ

Prayers are with Jerry Sloan’s family today. The game lost a legend — Chris Paul (@CP3) May 22, 2020

Ντέρικ Φέιβορς

RIP Coach Sloan https://t.co/U0Uz9WDsDK — Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) May 22, 2020

Ντέιμιαν Λίλαρντ

Ρούντι Γκέι

Rip Jerry Sloan — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) May 22, 2020

Μάικ Κόνλεϊ

Ντέιβιντ Στόκτον