ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • BUNDESLIGA
  • LIGUE 1

  • ΤΕΛΙΚΟ

    ΧΕΡΤΑ ΒΕΡΟΛΙΝΟΥ 4

    vs

    ΟΥΝΙΟΝ ΒΕΡΟΛΙΝΟΥ 0

    ΣΤΑΤΙΣΤΙΚΑ ΑΝΑΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ

  • ΒΟΛΦΣΜΠΟΥΡΓΚ -

    vs

    ΝΤΟΡΤΜΟΥΝΤ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΓΚΛAΝΤΜΠΑΧ -

    vs

    ΛΕΒΕΡΚΟΥΖΕΝ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΦΡAΙΜΠΟΥΡΓΚ -

    vs

    ΒΕΡΝΤΕΡ ΒΡΕΜΗΣ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΠAΝΤΕΡΜΠΟΡΝ 07 -

    vs

    ΧΟΦΕΝΧΑΙΜ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΜΠAΓΕΡΝ -

    vs

    ΑΙΝΤΡΑΧΤ ΦΡΑΝΚΦΟΥΡΤΗΣ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΣAΛΚΕ -

    vs

    ΑΟΥΓΚΣΜΠΟΥΡΓΚ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΜAΙΝΤΖ -

    vs

    ΛΕΙΨΙΑ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΚΟΛΩΝΙΑ -

    vs

    ΦΟΡΤΟΥΝΑ ΝΤΙΣΕΛΝΤΟΡΦ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΤΕΛΙΚΟ

    ΒΕΡΝΤΕΡ ΒΡΕΜΗΣ 1

    vs

    ΛΕΒΕΡΚΟΥΖΕΝ 4

    ΣΤΑΤΙΣΤΙΚΑ ΑΝΑΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑUtah Jazz
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE
Οι αντιδράσεις των ΝΒΑers για τον θάνατο του Τζέρι Σλόαν (pics)

Οι αντιδράσεις των ΝΒΑers για τον θάνατο του Τζέρι Σλόαν (pics)

Οι αντιδράσεις των ΝΒΑers για τον θάνατο του Τζέρι Σλόαν (pics)

Ο θάνατος του Τζέρι Σλόαν στα 78 του χρόνια συγκλόνισε ολόκληρο το ΝΒΑ, με παίκτες και εμπλεκόμενους να στέλνουν τα δικά τους συλλυπητήρια για τον χαμό του Hall Of Famer. 

Πρώην και νυν παίκτες της Γιούτα Τζαζ, άνθρωποι που συνεργάστηκαν μαζί του, άνθρωποι που τον θαύμαζαν από τον μαγικό κόσμο του ΝΒΑ, είχαν και από κάτι να πουν για τον θρύλο στον πάγκο της Γιούτα Τζαζ.

Ο Τζέρι Σλόαν αντιμετώπιζε σοβαρά προβλήματα υγείας το τελευταίο διάστημα ωστόσο δεν μπόρεσε να τα ξεπεράσει και άφησε την Παρασκευή (22/5) την τελευταία του πνοή.

Δείτε τις αντιδράσεις των NBAers...

Θερλ Μπέιλι

Κάρλος Μπούζερ

Γκόρντον Χέιγουορντ

Ντόνοβαν Μίτσελ

Μαρκ Ίτον

Τζορτζ Καρλ

Σκότι Πίπεν

Ντερόν Ουίλιαμς

Ρούντι Γκομπέρ

Τζο Ινγκλες

Πολ Μίλσαπ

Κρις Πολ

Ντέρικ Φέιβορς

Ντέιμιαν Λίλαρντ

Ρούντι Γκέι

Μάικ Κόνλεϊ

Ντέιβιντ Στόκτον

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα