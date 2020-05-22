Οι αντιδράσεις των ΝΒΑers για τον θάνατο του Τζέρι Σλόαν (pics)

Πρώην και νυν παίκτες της Γιούτα Τζαζ, άνθρωποι που συνεργάστηκαν μαζί του, άνθρωποι που τον θαύμαζαν από τον μαγικό κόσμο του ΝΒΑ, είχαν και από κάτι να πουν για τον θρύλο στον πάγκο της Γιούτα Τζαζ.
Ο Τζέρι Σλόαν αντιμετώπιζε σοβαρά προβλήματα υγείας το τελευταίο διάστημα ωστόσο δεν μπόρεσε να τα ξεπεράσει και άφησε την Παρασκευή (22/5) την τελευταία του πνοή.
Δείτε τις αντιδράσεις των NBAers...
Θερλ Μπέιλι
Heaven better be ready for you Jerry. Go coach ‘em up! Thanks for the privilege of playing for you. Rest In Peace coach. pic.twitter.com/doTeGdBNBX
— Thurl Bailey (@bigTbailey) May 22, 2020
Κάρλος Μπούζερ
Completely heart broken this morning... Praying for Tammy and the family... Coach Allowed Me To Flourish And Take My Game To Another Level... As Ferocious As He Was On The Court & Sidelines, Off The Court He Was Thoughtful And Kind... Was So Amazing To My Family.. My Years In Utah Were Special Not Just Because Of My Teammates Or Larry Miller (our owner) But Large In Part To Coach Sloan Making It A Family First Environment!!! I Know You’re In A Better Place, But We Miss You!!! Rest Easy Coach... #HOLDAT : @melissamajch
Γκόρντον Χέιγουορντ
I didn't get to spend a lot of time playing for Coach Sloan, but coming in as a rookie he had a major impact on my transition to the @NBA. I'm grateful for that. Prayers to his family, friends and loved ones. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DYJ4F4CvRw
— Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) May 22, 2020
Ντόνοβαν Μίτσελ
RIP Coach Sloan! Legend!! https://t.co/hKeAReoqLV
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 22, 2020
Μαρκ Ίτον
#RIP my friend. The battle is over. #JerrySloan @UtahJazz #JazzNation @NBA @Hoophall pic.twitter.com/vbesvJK4Uc
— Mark Eaton (@markeaton7ft4) May 22, 2020
Τζορτζ Καρλ
Saddened to learn of the news of Jerry’s passing this morning. He was a tremendous coach and a great leader. We battled against each other throughout our careers. He will be missed.
— George Karl (@CoachKarl22) May 22, 2020
Σκότι Πίπεν
I loved everything about Jerry Sloan, from the way he played to the way he coached. He was a tenacious competitor who represented the Bulls of the 70s so well. Jerry became one of my favorite coaches when he was on the 1996 Dream Team staff and it was an honor to learn from him. pic.twitter.com/pEhbmiFbzp
— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) May 22, 2020
Ντερόν Ουίλιαμς
Very sad to hear about the passing of Coach Sloan this am. I’m praying for Tammy and their family during this time. I know things didn’t end well between us in Utah, however I’m glad that i got the chance to sit down with him before it was too late. Definitely something that would have haunted me for the rest of my life. Blessed that i got to play for him and learn so much from him during my 5 1/2 years in Utah. You knew he always had your back when you stepped out on that court. #ripcoachsloan #legend
Ρούντι Γκομπέρ
R.I.P Jerry Sloan
— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 22, 2020
Τζο Ινγκλες
RIP Coach.. You don’t think of the Jazz without thinking of Coach Sloan, Thankyou. https://t.co/89I7uUeZqy
— Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) May 22, 2020
Πολ Μίλσαπ
Thank you for the opportunities, thank you for the lessons, thank you for help mold me into a great basketball player and man. I will always bring my “lunch pail” to work! RIP Coach Sloan pic.twitter.com/GPICXmG7N6
— Paul Millsap (@Paulmillsap4) May 22, 2020
Κρις Πολ
Prayers are with Jerry Sloan’s family today. The game lost a legend
— Chris Paul (@CP3) May 22, 2020
Ντέρικ Φέιβορς
RIP Coach Sloan https://t.co/U0Uz9WDsDK
— Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) May 22, 2020
Ντέιμιαν Λίλαρντ
Rest In Peace Jerry Sloan @utahjazz https://t.co/v3jpTPaktC
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 22, 2020
Ρούντι Γκέι
Rip Jerry Sloan
— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) May 22, 2020
Μάικ Κόνλεϊ
— Mike Conley (@MCONLEY10) May 22, 2020
Ντέιβιντ Στόκτον
Thanks Coach https://t.co/oddUsXD0dh
— David Stockton (@dstockton32) May 22, 2020