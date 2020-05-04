«Last Dance»: Οι αντιδράσεις των NBAers για το 5ο & 6ο επεισόδιο (pics)

Λίγο μετά το τέλος του 3ου «πακέτου» των επεισοδίων του ντοκιμαντέρ για τον Μάικλ Τζόρνταν και τους Σικάγο Μπουλς, παίκτες, ομάδες και όλοι όσοι εμπλέκονται στο ΝΒΑ έσπευσαν να σχολιάσουν όλα όσα είδαν.

Μπορείτε να πάρετε μια «γεύση» από τις αναρτήσεις του που... κατέκλυσαν το twitter!

that intro just tore me apart man. Man I wish Kobe was here to see this man. Thank you for sharing that beautiful and special footage Mike! We miss you Bean ! #TheLastDance — Quinn Cook (@QCook323) May 4, 2020

KOBE WAS MY MJ

— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 4, 2020

Growing up it was all Kobe for me, but seeing who he learned from makes me respect these OGs even more!! Missing basketball man! — Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) May 4, 2020

We all miss you Kobe pic.twitter.com/7K2IRjExxh — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 4, 2020

If MJ would’ve been with Adidas /p>— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 4, 2020

I just peeped MJ had his own office in the team locker room — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 4, 2020

Hhahahah. MJ is playing quarters with his security. And y'all telling me he doesn't have a competitive sickness?! — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 4, 2020

Anybody else sitting here watching this and ready to Hoooppp?!? #TheLastDance #BeLikeMike — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) May 4, 2020

People in my DM’s like I was the one beefin with Jordan — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_t55) May 4, 2020

MJ’s mom 2/2... 1. don’t quit basketball 2. go listen to NIKE #LastDance — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) May 4, 2020

Loved MJ lacing his sneakers to end the ep 5. Don’t know why but it was satisfying — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 4, 2020