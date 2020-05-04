ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
«Last Dance»: Οι αντιδράσεις των NBAers για το 5ο & 6ο επεισόδιο (pics)

Στην Αμερική έχουν προβληθεί ήδη το 5ο και το 6ο επεισόδιο του «Last Dance» τα οποία εντυπωσίασαν και πάλι όλους τους ΝΒΑers! 

Λίγο μετά το τέλος του 3ου «πακέτου» των επεισοδίων του ντοκιμαντέρ για τον Μάικλ Τζόρνταν και τους Σικάγο Μπουλς, παίκτες, ομάδες και όλοι όσοι εμπλέκονται στο ΝΒΑ έσπευσαν να σχολιάσουν όλα όσα είδαν.

Μπορείτε να πάρετε μια «γεύση» από τις αναρτήσεις του που... κατέκλυσαν το twitter!

KOBE WAS MY MJ

— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 4, 2020

 

