ΝΒΑ: Αναλαμβάνει αντιπρόεδρος στους Μπουλς ο Καρνισόβας! (pic)

Σύμφωνα με τον Adrian Wojnarowski, ο 48χρονος Καρνισόβας θα αναλάβει τη θέση του αντιπροέδρου στο αγωνιστικό τμήμα των Μπουλς.

Ο Λιθουανός που έπαιξε στον Ολυμπιακό τη σεζόν 1997-98, εργάστηκε ως international scout των Ρόκετς (2008-13) κι εν συνεχεία ανέλαβε καθήκοντα assistant general manager στο Ντένβερ.

Το καλοκαίρι του 2017 προβιβάστηκε στη θέση του GM στους Νάγκετς και πλέον… μετακομίζει στο Ιλινόι με στόχο την «αναδόμηση» των Μπουλς.

Bulls offered the job to Karnisovas earlier this evening, and negotiated the details through the night, sources said. Karnisovas will leave Denver for Chicago after helping Tim Connelly and Josh Kroenke to rebuild the Nuggets into a Western Conference contender. https://t.co/HMtQ2OivGQ

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2020