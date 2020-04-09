ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑChicago Bulls

ΝΒΑ: Αναλαμβάνει αντιπρόεδρος στους Μπουλς ο Καρνισόβας! (pic)

Ο Αρτούρας Καρνισόβας αποχωρεί από το Ντένβερ αναλαμβάνοντας χρέη αντιπροέδρου αγωνιστικού τμήματος στους Μπουλς.

Σύμφωνα με τον Adrian Wojnarowski, ο 48χρονος Καρνισόβας θα αναλάβει τη θέση του αντιπροέδρου στο αγωνιστικό τμήμα των Μπουλς.

Ο Λιθουανός που έπαιξε στον Ολυμπιακό τη σεζόν 1997-98, εργάστηκε ως international scout των Ρόκετς (2008-13) κι εν συνεχεία ανέλαβε καθήκοντα assistant general manager στο Ντένβερ.

Το καλοκαίρι του 2017 προβιβάστηκε στη θέση του GM στους Νάγκετς και πλέον… μετακομίζει στο Ιλινόι με στόχο την «αναδόμηση» των Μπουλς.

