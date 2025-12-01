New EU Parliament Goals for Disability Rights

EU Parliament approves an ambitious 2025–2030 disability strategy, strengthening accessibility, equal rights, employment support and protections across the EU.

The European Parliament has approved an ambitious set of priorities for the updated EU Disability Rights Strategy, marking a significant step toward a more binding, coherent and human-centred policy framework up to 2030. With an overwhelming majority - 490 votes in favour- MEPs are urging the EU to move from intention to implementation and ensure that no person with disabilities is left behind.



A more ambitious strategy for 2025–2030

At the heart of this decision lies the need for a strategy that provides real tools for people with disabilities: access to employment, education, healthcare, transport and digital services. MEPs stress that, despite progress in recent years, persons with disabilities still face disproportionate challenges in their daily lives.



For this reason, they call for:

• An EU-funded “employment and skills guarantee” to improve access to the labour market.

• A single, EU-wide definition of disability, ensuring equal rights across all Member States and ending today’s inconsistencies between national systems.

• Stronger penalties when public and private entities fail to comply with EU accessibility rules.



A central priority: women and girls with disabilities

The Parliament places particular emphasis on the multiple discrimination experienced by women and girls with disabilities. The report calls for:

• improved access to healthcare and reproductive services,

• stronger protection against violence and abuse,

• greater opportunities for participation in education, employment and decision-making.

Practical tools for everyday life

People living with a disability-or travelling frequently within the EU-are expected to see tangible improvements:

• European Disability Card & European Parking Card (from 2028): recognition of disability-related rights across all EU countries, from service discounts to accessible parking and support services.

• European Accessibility Act: more products and services—such as smartphones, ATMs and ebooks—will have to be fully accessible.

• Accessible internet: public sector websites and apps must operate without accessibility barriers.

• Enhanced mobility through Erasmus+ and EU transport rules: easier travel, better assistance and clearer passenger rights.



An inclusive Europe -with action, not words

The Parliament’s rapporteur, Rosa Estaràs Ferragut, put it plainly: “No one should be left behind in Europe. This is about ensuring that persons with disabilities can live independently, access opportunities and participate fully in society.”

This decision is not merely about future policy; it affects the daily lives of millions. With around 107 million people with disabilities in the EU, implementing this strategy is essential for building a truly fair and inclusive Europe.



What does this mean in practice for people with disabilities?

• More employment and training opportunities funded by the EU.

• Unified recognition of disability status when travelling within the EU.

• Gradual access to more user-friendly, accessible products and services.

• Stronger protection of rights, with the ability to report accessibility violations.

• A more active role in shaping policy - because policies should never be designed for people with disabilities without involving them directly.



The EU aims to deliver change that is not theoretical but practical: a daily life that is more independent, safer and more accessible. And Thursday’s decision marks a decisive step in that direction.