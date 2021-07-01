«Καθάρισε» με 29 άσους την πρόκριση ο Κύργιος (vids)

Ο Νικ Κύργιος "καθάρισε" με 3-0 σετ τον Μάγκερ και συνεχίζει στον 3ο γύρο του Wimbledon.

Στον 3ο γύρο του Wimbledon προκρίθηκε και ο Νικ Κύργιος.

Ο Αυστραλός τενίστας επικράτησε με του Ιταλού Τζιανλούκα Μάγκερ και θα παίξει για την πρόκριση στους "16" με τον Αλιασίμ ή τον Ίμερ.

So slick from Nick @NickKyrgios is into the third round - and it's no surprise with shotmaking like this...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bQFPzp2ifo July 1, 2021

Οι 29 άσοι του Νικ

Ο Νικ Κύργιος χρειάστηκε 1.51' για να ξεπεράσει το εμπόδιο του Ιταλού.

Είχε 29 άσους έναντι 17. Είχε 81% κερδισμένους πόντους στο 1ο σερβίς ενώ τα μπρέικ πόιντ ήταν 2/7 και 0/0.

Kyrgios gets some coaching from a fan! It works and he wins the match. He then tells the fan "I can't hug you" #Wimbledon https://t.co/bOS3p7eZPk pic.twitter.com/OZZemwjfWy July 1, 2021

Οι winners ήταν 58-48 για τον Ιταλό και τα αβίαστα λάθη 28-11.