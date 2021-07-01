«Καθάρισε» με 29 άσους την πρόκριση ο Κύργιος (vids)

Στον 3ο γύρο του Wimbledon προκρίθηκε και ο Νικ Κύργιος.
Ο Αυστραλός τενίστας επικράτησε με του Ιταλού Τζιανλούκα Μάγκερ και θα παίξει για την πρόκριση στους "16" με τον Αλιασίμ ή τον Ίμερ.
So slick from Nick @NickKyrgios is into the third round - and it's no surprise with shotmaking like this...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bQFPzp2ifo— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021
Οι 29 άσοι του Νικ
Ο Νικ Κύργιος χρειάστηκε 1.51' για να ξεπεράσει το εμπόδιο του Ιταλού.
Είχε 29 άσους έναντι 17. Είχε 81% κερδισμένους πόντους στο 1ο σερβίς ενώ τα μπρέικ πόιντ ήταν 2/7 και 0/0.
Kyrgios gets some coaching from a fan! It works and he wins the match. He then tells the fan "I can't hug you" #Wimbledon https://t.co/bOS3p7eZPk pic.twitter.com/OZZemwjfWy— Tennis GIFs (@tennis_gifs) July 1, 2021
Οι winners ήταν 58-48 για τον Ιταλό και τα αβίαστα λάθη 28-11.
this is very funny to me. Mager sees Kyrgios move his racquet and starts rushing forward expecting an underarm serve. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bE0GzXBaaH— Tennis GIFs (@tennis_gifs) July 1, 2021