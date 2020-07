Η Σβιτολίνα θυμήθηκε την επίσκεψη της στο ΟΑΚΑ (pic)

Little memorable story behind this photo ⁣⁣ Throwback to April last year , when I had amazing opportunity to do filming with awesome @nikecourt team on historical Olympic Center Court in Athens. In my (how it turned out) first semifinal @wimbledon outfit Thinking back about it gives me chills....⁣ Collect beautiful memories @asmithphotos

A post shared by Elina Svitolina (@elisvitolina) on Jun 29, 2020 at 9:47am PDT