Hi to all my Fans. I wanted to update you that I have made the difficult decision to skip the US swing in New York and will return to the tour starting in Rome next month. I would like to thank the US Open and USTA for all their work and effort they have put together to have both Cincinnati and the US Open take place this month. I am looking forward to returning to New York next year and wish everyone competing there in the coming weeks the best of luck. Beli

A post shared by Belinda Bencic (@belindabencic) on Aug 15, 2020 at 11:16am PDT