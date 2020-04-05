Τα 15 καλύτερα «bored in the house» βίντεο στο TikTok! (vids)

Τα κρούσματα του Covid-19 σε όλο τον κόσμο οδήγησαν σε καραντίνα, προκειμένου να προφυλαχθεί ο κόσμος και να σταματήσει η διασπορά του ιού.
Κλεισμένοι στους τέσσερις τοίχους του σπιτιού, αναμφίβολα πολλοί βαριούνται. Κάπως έτσι πρέπει να ένιωσαν και οι Tyga και Curtis Roach και πήραν έμπνευση από την περίοδο που διανύουμε.
Τί έκαναν, λοιπόν; Δημιούργησαν το κομμάτι «Bored in the house» και όσοι βαριούνται στο σπίτι τους σίγουρα θα... συμπάσχουν!
Φυσικά το νέο αυτό τραγούδι, του οποίου το video clip έγινε μέσα από το σπίτι των καλλιτεχνών και κάποιοι το έχουν ονομάσει και «coronavirus song», δεν θα μπορούσε να ξεφύγει από το TikTok, του οποίου οι χρήστες μεγαλούργησαν!
Δείτε τα 15 καλύτερα βίντεο στο TikTok
