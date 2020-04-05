+slo-gun

Τα 15 καλύτερα «bored in the house» βίντεο στο TikTok! (vids)

Οι γνωστοί rappers Tyga και Curtis Roach παρέμειναν δημιουργικοί στην εποχή της καραντίνας και έγραψαν επιτυχία στην εποχή του κορονοϊού.

Τα κρούσματα του Covid-19 σε όλο τον κόσμο οδήγησαν σε καραντίνα, προκειμένου να προφυλαχθεί ο κόσμος και να σταματήσει η διασπορά του ιού.

Κλεισμένοι στους τέσσερις τοίχους του σπιτιού, αναμφίβολα πολλοί βαριούνται. Κάπως έτσι πρέπει να ένιωσαν και οι Tyga και Curtis Roach και πήραν έμπνευση από την περίοδο που διανύουμε.

Τί έκαναν, λοιπόν; Δημιούργησαν το κομμάτι «Bored in the house» και όσοι βαριούνται στο σπίτι τους σίγουρα θα... συμπάσχουν!

Φυσικά το νέο αυτό τραγούδι, του οποίου το video clip έγινε μέσα από το σπίτι των καλλιτεχνών και κάποιοι το έχουν ονομάσει και «coronavirus song», δεν θα μπορούσε να ξεφύγει από το TikTok, του οποίου οι χρήστες μεγαλούργησαν!

Δείτε τα 15 καλύτερα βίντεο στο TikTok

@pizzaslime

QUARANTINE DAY 12 ##quarantine ##helpme ##boredinthehouse ##reallifeathome ##lifeathome

BORED IN THE HOUSE - Curtis Roach

@overtime

It’s getting really bad ##bored ##lol ##shoutoutot (via wethsworld/TW)

BORED IN THE HOUSE - Curtis Roach

@leonastewart27

BORED IN THE HOUSE ##boredinthehouse ##quarantinelife ##fyp ##fypage ##coronavirus ##stayathome ##boredinthehousechallenge

BORED IN THE HOUSE - Curtis Roach

@kuz

What snoh and I do when we’re bored ##boredinthehouse ##fyp ##dance ##puppies ##nba

BORED IN THE HOUSE - Curtis Roach

@kodinottingham

##bored ##girldad ##teaparty ##makeup ##dressup ##toddler ##daughter ##fatherdaughter ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##corona ##coronavirus ##quarantine ##pleasefollow

BORED IN THE HOUSE - Curtis Roach

@bestvidsoutthere

##firdgeprank ##challange ##ouch ##skrry ##funny ##memes

BORED IN THE HOUSE - Curtis Roach

@danielsturridge

Bored In the house ##boredathome ##bored ##fyp ##foryou

BORED IN THE HOUSE - Curtis Roach

@dominick_hughes

In the house bored- @pashatheboss ##fyp ##foryou ##house ##bored ##flips ##parkour ##freerunning

BORED IN THE HOUSE - Curtis Roach

@daniellestaropoli

##boredinthehouse ##nosedance ##thiccc ##distancedance ##thatnosetho ##nosetwerkchallenge

BORED IN THE HOUSE - Curtis Roach

@kastyles814

Two weeks into quarantine and I now understand why cats are absolutely insane ##boredinthehouse ##catsoftiktok

BORED IN THE HOUSE - Curtis Roach

@colberd

Who else is board? ##boredinthehouseboard ##imbored ##boredinthehouse ##quarentined ##covid19

BORED IN THE HOUSE - Curtis Roach

@themaskedballer

Bored In The House Bored ⁉️##bored ##talent ##fyp

BORED IN THE HOUSE - Curtis Roach

@janecampo0

quarantine life ##fyp ##ThisIsQuitting ##PlayByPlay ##distancedance ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fy ##viral

BORED IN THE HOUSE - Curtis Roach

@beccamacdermid

Rosé showers ##winechallenge ##fyp @lmacdermid

BORED IN THE HOUSE - Curtis Roach

@itsmeglyssa

Bored in the house Lmfao, I swear my fingers became stiff af after this ##fyp ##fy ##foryou ##foryoupage

BORED IN THE HOUSE - Curtis Roach

