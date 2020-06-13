+slo-gun

ΑρχικήPlusPlus: Διεθνή
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE
Τρομακτική έκρηξη βυτιοφόρου, πέταξε στον αέρα: 14 νεκροί και 168 τραυματίες! (vids)

Τρομακτική έκρηξη βυτιοφόρου, πέταξε στον αέρα: 14 νεκροί και 168 τραυματίες! (vids)

Τρομακτική έκρηξη βυτιοφόρου, πέταξε στον αέρα: 9 νεκροί και 112 τραυματίες! (vids)

Εικόνες που σοκάρουν στην Κίνα, με ένα βυτιοφόρο να εκρήγνυται και μεγάλο μέρος του να πετάει στην κυριολεξία για αρκετά μέτρα στον αέρα, θυμίζοντας αστεροειδή! Τουλάχιστον 14 οι νεκροί και 168 οι τραυματίες από το πρωτοφανές δυστύχημα.

Τραγικές εικόνες στην Κίνα, με ένα βυτιοφόρο να εκρήγνυται στη μέση του δρόμου και μεγάλο κομμάτι του να πετάει κυριολεκτικά στον αέρα! 

Τουλάχιστον 14 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν στο φοβερό συμβάν και 168 έχουν τραυματιστεί. 

Από την τρομακτική έκρηξη, εξάλλου, πήραν φωτιά και άλλα αυτοκίνητα, που βρίσκονταν κοντά στο μεγάλο όχημα, ενώ προκλήθηκαν πολλές υλικές ζημιές, καθώς έσπασαν τζάμια από το ωστικό κύμα ακόμη και στο διπλανό χωριό.

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα