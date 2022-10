To Negroni sbagliato έγινε ξαφνικά παγκόσμιο trend στα μπαρ χάρη σε ένα βίντεο

I had to hop on this IMMEDIATELY. Also one of my favorite negroni variations, especially if you love a more effervescent cocktail. Sbagliato means “broken” or “mistake” in Italian, and rumor has it this cocktail was made by accident when a bartender meant to make a regular negroni, but reached for prosecco instead of gin. I dont know how you do that honestly, but I love a good story, especially when it comes from a happy accident. Recipe: 1 oz sweet vermouth, 1 oz campari, top with sparkling (prosecco is a solid choice, but any brut style would suffice). Wedge or a twist, your choice.